Bruce Alan Apple, age 62, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 4:44 AM – Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Arbor Rose Assisted Living in Robinson, Illinois. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM – Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 1:00–2:00 PM (1 hours) prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Newton, Illinois. In loving memory of Bruce, memorials may be made to Saved by Grace Animal Rescue.

