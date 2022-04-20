ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Start Your Edureka Tech Course With Up to 25% Off

By Gabriela Vatu
makeuseof.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to advance professionally, one thing you can do is take some extra courses and earn some certifications. While you'll mostly be doing this for yourself, those courses will also look great on your resume. Thankfully, we have some really cool coupons for Edureka, so you can...

www.makeuseof.com

The Independent

Nasa invents ‘revolutionary’ material 1,000 times better than state-of-the art spaceship alloys

Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures.“This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project“New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
geekwire.com

Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
SEATTLE, WA
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: 23% Off Ray-Bans, $99 Second-Gen AirPods, $60 Echo Show 8

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Fitbit’s Easter sale is still going, with great deals on wearable fitness trackers. Second-generation AirPods are only $99, and...
SHOPPING
makeuseof.com

Save on the RedMagic 7 Pro Gaming Smartphone With Early Bird Special Offer

Those who love gaming on their smartphones know just how difficult it is to find a device that can actually carry games without lagging at every step. With the mobile gaming industry stepping up and creating more complex worlds, having a phone that can actually allow you to walk through them is essential.
NFL
State
Indiana State
CNET

This Fitness Platform is your best tech friend for staying in shape

We've all had to make significant adjustments over the past few years, and women with growing families and careers are no different. Hustling to work your ways to the tops of your companies while keeping your kids safe and healthy in the age of viruses and remote school - - there's been little time to focus on health and wellness. That's part of why physical activity as a whole has dropped during the pandemic. Working out at home helps, sometimes.
YOGA
95.3 MNC

Purdue Global, Ivy Tech now exchanging, accepting course credits

Purdue University Global and Ivy Tech Community College are now exchanging and accepting course credits. The goal is to remove barriers for transfer students wanting to further their education. This includes non-traditional credits earned through prior learning assessments. The registrars of both institutions have worked together to determine the information...
SOUTH BEND, IN
pymnts

India’s Gupshup Acquires AI Firm AskSid

Gupshup, which provides conversational messaging to help businesses speak to customers, has acquired AskSid, a conversational artificial intelligence (AI) provider for eCommerce and retail brands. The acquisition, announced in a news release Wednesday (April 20), marks Gupshup’s second purchase of a conversational AI firm in the last two weeks.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

The tech industry’s big opportunity—and responsibility

Growing up, I spent a lot of time in the school computer lab, and one of the first computer games I played was Lemonade Stand—a floppy disk simulation of running a lemonade stand. The goal, of course, is to build a profitable business. You can optimize pricing, run local...
RETAIL
makeuseof.com

How to Center Images With CSS

Looking to center an image using CSS? Alignment issues are often a source of frustration for web designers. Fortunately, centering an image with CSS is really simple, and we’ll show you how to get this done in a few steps. As with many web design tasks, there’s more than...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
makeuseof.com

How to Refund Your LinkedIn Premium Subscription

It can cause panic when you're stung with a bill you weren't expecting, only to find out you forgot to cancel a subscription. LinkedIn Premium is known for catching people off-guard and hitting them with a hefty bill, but luckily, there is a way to get your money back. Canceling...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Microsoft Teams update offers a glimpse at the future of online collaboration

Microsoft is readying an update for Teams that offers a glimpse at the company’s long-term plans for its now-ubiquitous collaboration platform. As per a new entry in the company’s product roadmap, Microsoft is preparing to expand its Suggested Replies feature (available via the Microsoft Teams mobile app) to cover a broader range of languages.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Calculate Percentage Change in Google Sheets

Calculating percentage change is one of the simplest methods to analyze the proportional difference between two values. You can use percentage change to analyze how much a value has increased or decreased in proportion to the original value. Google Sheets is one platform where you could achieve this calculation. Calculating...
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Education
TechRadar

Microsoft wants to give your SMB free one-on-one tech advice

Microsoft is launching a one-on-one consulting service it says will help UK small businesses meet their technology needs. The business consultation service will be run by Microsoft product specialists at the Microsoft Experience Center in London. The announcement comes hot on the heels of a recent price hike to Office...
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

The Founder & CEO of Kudigo Talks About Tech Startups in Ghana

Kingsley Abrokwah is a serial entrepreneur with a passion for innovation, carved out of a need to excel and make an impact. Over the span of 10 years, he has started and exited 2 Tech startups in Ghana, each focused on developing software solutions solving problems peculiar to the African terrain, while at the same time offering a global appeal.
RETAIL
hackernoon.com

How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Businesses

Though relatively new for many business owners, AI is slowly turning out to be a welcome innovation for businesses that want to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly changing business world. But, what is making artificial intelligence so important for businesses? Well, it is the ability to take data analysis to the next level. AI applications can analyze so much data about system functionality, production, customers, market and more accurately and in a fraction of the time that the human brain can. This helps identify loopholes and problems, and aids in finding solutions and decision-making. In addition, AI can be used to automate complex business processes, reducing work hours and allowing the human capital to be utilized in other business aspects such as innovation and creativity. Here are some of the ways AI is, and will continue to transform businesses.
ECONOMY
makeuseof.com

How Does Linux Help Reduce E-Waste?

E-waste, or electronic waste, is a big problem. With old electronic equipment including used PCs getting thrown away, hazardous chemicals are regularly being introduced into the environment. With Linux, it's possible to resurrect old PCs or repair them so that you can use them longer, which in turn, reduces the...
COMPUTERS
MyTexasDaily

Technology Paving the Way to a Better Life for All

(BPT) - Today, technology plays a pivotal role in the way people work, play, learn and live. To ensure that everyone, regardless of age, disability or lifestyle, can reap the benefits of the latest advancements, leading tech companies are developing new solutions to make their sophisticated products more accessible. Here’s...
ELECTRONICS
pymnts

Amazon Launches $1B Robotics, Logistics Fund

Amazon said Thursday (April 21) it is launching a $1 billion venture fund to support customer fulfillment, logistics and supply chain innovation. “As customers increasingly shop online and look for even faster delivery, Amazon continues to invent new ways to raise the bar on customer and employee experience while working with other companies focused on those fields,” the Seattle retail giant said on its website.
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

Women in Tech: A Woman of Web3

Regina Sadykova, a serial entrepreneur, is a PR and marketing expert. She started as a journalist covering tech and Venture Capital back in 2010. Her career path led her to a PR role as companies kept requesting her to ‘write another article’ and provide focused coverage. She has been referred to as a ‘Crypto PR Og’, a badge I wear with pride.
BUSINESS

