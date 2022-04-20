ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

DeSoto investigators ask sex abuse victims to come forward

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H3q7z_0fEhCbi000

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is looking for victims of John Marshall Read to come forward.

As the investigation unraveled, detectives charged Read with an additional 11 sex crimes for what he allegedly did to children.

Read’s arrest records aren’t publicly available, but he faces a slew of charges including…

  • Traveling to seduce/solicit a child to commit a sex act
  • Fondling a child between the ages of 12 and 16
  • Transmission of material harmful to minors
  • Indecent exposure
  • Sex assault/sex battery on a child
  • Use of a computer to seduce/solicit a child to commit a sex act
  • Cruelty towards a child/allowing a child to engage in a sex act

Detectives have reason to believe other victims may be out there, and they’re asking others to reach out to the DeSoto County Sheriffs Office at (863) 993-4700.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, who used AK-47 in ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ gunfight against police with 14-year-old girl pleads no contest

A teenage boy has been sentenced to a juvenile facility after he and a friend opened gunfire on police in Florida last June. Travis O’Brien, now 13, was just 12 when he and Nicole Jackson, two years his senior, broke out of a local children’s home and forced their way into an empty house in Volusia County.Police were called to reports of a break-in at the property and when they arrived, O’Brien and Jackson, armed with an AK-47, began shooting. The gun battle lasted for 35 minutes, with viral footage showing an officer instructing Jackson – who he warns...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Desoto County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Desoto County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
PennLive.com

Two arrested in Alabama for allegedly inciting Florida beach town riot

Following disorder in Panama City Beach that resulted in the arrest of dozens of people from Alabama, two alleged ringleaders have been arrested in Alabama. Over the weekend of March 25-27, officials in Panama City Beach, Panama City and Bay County, Fla., contended with an influx of people that Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon described as “criminals who came to our town to be lawless and create havoc.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Marshall
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Judge Issues Not Guilty Pleas For Lori Vallow After She Stands Silent In Court

An Idaho judge entered pleas of not guilty for Lori Vallow after she stood silently in court when asked to enter a plea in connection with her children’s deaths. Vallow, 48, appeared in court on Tuesday where District Judge Steven Boyce asked her to enter pleas for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges in connection with the deaths of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7.
BOISE, ID
Law & Crime

‘Check That VIN Number’: Federal Agent Busted Suspected Proud Boy Who Allegedly Sent Menacing Texts to Him During Jan. 6 Investigation

An alleged member of the Proud Boys accused of assaulting police officers with chemical spray during the melee outside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 was busted by the very federal agent he allegedly tried to intimidate through menacing text messages. Barry Bennet Ramey, 38, of Plantation, Florida, is accused...
PLANTATION, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Sex Crimes#Desoto
hotnewhiphop.com

Mike Tyson Fight Victim Reportedly Has Large Criminal Record

Mike Tyson went viral on Thursday after punching a man on a plane. Tyson was looking to leave San Francisco via JetBlue, however, he was disrupted by an unruly passenger who simply would not leave him alone. In videos posted to social media, the man could be seen in a belligerent state before ultimately being punched up by Tyson.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal: ‘Handyman lover’ suspect turned himself in and confessed to killing NYC mother, police say

NYPD detectives say the the 44-year-old David Bonola turned himself in and has confessed to the murder of Orsolya Gaal.Mr Bonola, 44, was arrested at 12.51am Thursday morning and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesperson told The Independent.The pair had been in an intimate relationship for about two years which had ended sometime before the killing, Lieutenant Timmy Thomson told a press conference on Thursday morning .The NYPD said Mr Bonola had made incriminating statements, and they were confident noone else was involved in the crime.Mr Bonola had carried out odd jobs...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Brownsville Herald

Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy