DeSoto investigators ask sex abuse victims to come forward

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is looking for victims of John Marshall Read to come forward.

As the investigation unraveled, detectives charged Read with an additional 11 sex crimes for what he allegedly did to children.

Read’s arrest records aren’t publicly available, but he faces a slew of charges including…

Traveling to seduce/solicit a child to commit a sex act

Fondling a child between the ages of 12 and 16

Transmission of material harmful to minors

Indecent exposure

Sex assault/sex battery on a child

Use of a computer to seduce/solicit a child to commit a sex act

Cruelty towards a child/allowing a child to engage in a sex act

Detectives have reason to believe other victims may be out there, and they’re asking others to reach out to the DeSoto County Sheriffs Office at (863) 993-4700.