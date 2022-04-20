DeSoto investigators ask sex abuse victims to come forward
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is looking for victims of John Marshall Read to come forward.
As the investigation unraveled, detectives charged Read with an additional 11 sex crimes for what he allegedly did to children.
Read’s arrest records aren’t publicly available, but he faces a slew of charges including…
- Traveling to seduce/solicit a child to commit a sex act
- Fondling a child between the ages of 12 and 16
- Transmission of material harmful to minors
- Indecent exposure
- Sex assault/sex battery on a child
- Use of a computer to seduce/solicit a child to commit a sex act
- Cruelty towards a child/allowing a child to engage in a sex act
Detectives have reason to believe other victims may be out there, and they’re asking others to reach out to the DeSoto County Sheriffs Office at (863) 993-4700.
