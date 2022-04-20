ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

I’m a gardening expert, how to make a stunning living wall for your outdoor space without breaking the bank

By Lauren Windle
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1nLR_0fEhBiqs00

THE LATEST fashion statement for outdoors is a living wall which add a splash of colour to a drab garden.

They're also the best way to dress a small garden space or even a balcony.

You can mount your own living wall for less than £50 with clever guttering a pretty plants Credit: BBC

You can also use your living wall to grow herbs and salads for fresh home cooking too.

To build yours you could go down the traditional route with a trellis and climbing plant or you could even buy a "ready made" living wall from a store although this is a pricey option.

If you're willing to get your hands dirty, you could build your own for less than £50.

Tayshan Hayden-Smith from BBC's Your Garden Made Perfect shared his cost-cutting way to create your own bargain living wall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PpqNf_0fEhBiqs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dM2eR_0fEhBiqs00

Firstly, his instruction was to measure the space where you want to put up your wall so you can calculate how much guttering to buy.

They often come in lengths of two or three metres but can be cut to size if required.

When you get the guttering make sure you pick up stop ends so the soil doesn't fall out the sides of each shelf.

Guttering comes in a range of varieties; black and white, round or square so go for the one you like best and but a whole system of guttering, stop ends and wall brackets should only cost about £10.

Once you have what you need from the shops, head back and measure out the exact length of guttering you'll need, marking out each row with masking tape.

Drill some holes at intervals through the guttering for drainage and then secure the brackets to the wall and add the guttering.

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

Once you're happy that's all secure, you can fill the guttering with whichever plants you like; from herbs to floral displays - the world is your oyster.

Tayshan said: "I adore living walls simply because they make use of a space that otherwise wouldn't be utilised and it gives it a bit of height.

"They can turn tight and compact spaces into amazing, flourishing gardens and softens up a brick wall."

You can even spruce up the wall or the guttering with masonry paint to inject an added but of colour to your design.

For more gardening tips watch Garden Made Perfect currently available to view on BBC iPlayer.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening Tips#Home Gardening#The Wall
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
GATOR 99.5

Hotels Hope You Never Find Out About These Dirty Secrets

There are four dirty secrets in the hotel industry that they never want you to learn about. Reddit went viral after someone asked hotel employees to spill their dirtiest secrets. And we won't blame you if you switch to camping after this. Here are four things hotels won't tell you:
LIFESTYLE
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
SHOPPING
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
398K+
Followers
20K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy