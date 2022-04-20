ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

LISTEN LIVE: Supreme Court hears arguments on case involving police officer’s failure to read Miranda rights

By News Desk
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Supreme Court hears arguments in Vega v. Tekoh, a case on whether a plaintiff accused...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Police#Crime#The Supreme Court
MSNBC

Court orders lawyer for Jan. 6 defendants to be disbarred

On Friday, a Virginia court disbarred Jonathan Moseley, an attorney who has represented several high-profile Jan. 6 defendants. His clients have included Proud Boys leader Zachary Rehl, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Stop the Steal founder Ali Alexander, according to Politico, the first to report Moseley's disbarment. Both Rhodes and Alexander have been subpoenaed by the House Jan. 6 committee.
VIRGINIA STATE
MassLive.com

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev asks court to drop death penalty, consider arguments not addressed by Supreme Court’s decision allowing execution to continue

Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has asked a federal appeals court to stop his execution and consider four constitutional arguments not addressed when the Supreme Court reinstated his death penalty last month. In a motion to the First Circuit Court of Appeals, Tsarnaev’s lawyers argued a US District Court judge...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Rolling Stone

The Supreme Court’s ‘Shadow Docket’ Is Even Shadier than It Sounds

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court gave the go-ahead for a business-friendly and anti-environment Trump-era regulation. That this conservative Supreme Court ruled in this way is par for the course. But what was somewhat unusual about the ruling was that the court used what is called its “shadow docket” to do so. This secretive, irregular, and unreasoned ruling from the Supreme Court has unfortunately become more common in the past few years. To understand the “shadow docket” and what is so problematic about the Supreme Court’s use of it, you have to first think...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

Colin Pitchfork: Parole hearing for double child killer and rapist

Double child killer and rapist Colin Pitchfork, who was recalled to prison weeks after approaching women, is to be considered for release again this year. Pitchfork, who killed two 15-year-old girls in Leicestershire, was released in 2021 after 33 years in jail. The 62-year-old was then arrested after probation staff...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

‘Check That VIN Number’: Federal Agent Busted Suspected Proud Boy Who Allegedly Sent Menacing Texts to Him During Jan. 6 Investigation

An alleged member of the Proud Boys accused of assaulting police officers with chemical spray during the melee outside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 was busted by the very federal agent he allegedly tried to intimidate through menacing text messages. Barry Bennet Ramey, 38, of Plantation, Florida, is accused...
PLANTATION, FL
Waterloo Journal

Education administrator claims she was forced to quit her job because the school board failed to intervene when colleagues called her a ‘white racist’ after she used the term ‘colored people’ during mandatory anti-racism training, lawsuit

The education administrator says she was forced to quit her job after she reportedly used the term colored people during mandatory anti-racism’ training. The assistant principal says she school board failed to intervene against colleagues who reportedly called her a ‘white racist.’ The woman, who served as assistant principal since 2018, has filed a lawsuit against the school board. According to the lawsuit, a black teacher’s aide attending the training began insulting her behind her back with other colleagues who allegedly branded the assistant principal as a racist.
EDUCATION
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy