ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Bobby Shares Audio Clip From Upcoming Children’s Book

987thebull.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobby Bones first kid’s book Stanley The Dog: The First Day of School will be out on June 14th. The book is about a bulldog pup named Stanley and his adventures during his first day...

www.987thebull.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Eve Celebrates Her First UK Mother's Day After Birth of Son Wilde

Eve is celebrating her first Mother's Day. The 43-year-old rapper took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet photo of her and her son, Wilde, enjoying a stroll in nature. March 27 marks Mother's Day in the United Kingdom, and, to ring in her first, Eve cuddles her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Bones
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Book#It Follows
Daily Mail

Married At First Sight's Brent Vitiello tells wife Tamara Djordjevic that she isn't 'God's gift to humanity' before appearing to DUMP her in explosive new trailer

Their Married at First Sight journey has been anything but a romantic fairytale. And the future of Brent Vitiello and Tamara Djordjevic's TV marriage isn't looking too bright, thanks to a new trailer for Monday night's final vows episode. The emotionally charged clip begins with footage of Brent nervously making...
TV SERIES
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Jaden Smith For His Latest Viral Interview Comments—Is He Serious?!

While Jaden Smith is certainly not stirring up as much controversy lately as his father, Will Smith (who will ever forget that Oscars/ Chris Rock slap?) the musician and actor, 23, is ruffling more than just a few feathers with his latest viral interview comments. Last week, an old clip of Smith’s 2018 interview with rapper Big Boy went viral on the internet after it showed the young artist criticizing other people in his generation and insinuating he was smarter than others his age due to his upbringing.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
urbanbellemag.com

Former ‘Married to Medicine’ Husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford Shows Off His Girlfriend

Quad Webb and Dr. Gregory Lunceford’s split was very controversial. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb went through a very public divorce with Dr. Gregory Lunceford. To fans who have been watching the show since its inception, the split probably wasn’t surprising. Gregory and Quad had struggled in their relationship for years. Oftentimes they would clash about things like having children and finding balance as Gregory moved forward with opening up his own office. Quad was in full support of his business move and even helped out when he needed to get the new office together. However, they continued to have tension. And this was one of the reasons why Quad said she didn’t feel comfortable having children. In fact, Quad wanted them to work out their issues before taking such a big step. But Gregory began to feel as if Quad was just making excuses.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy