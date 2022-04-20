Bobby Shares Audio Clip From Upcoming Children’s Book

All My Children star Susan Lucci solidified her status as a soap opera icon in the ‘70s with her portrayal of Erica Krane on the daytime drama. In her personal life, the actress became a doting mom of two kids, Liza Huber and Andreas Huber, with her late husband, Helmut Huber.
Eve is celebrating her first Mother's Day. The 43-year-old rapper took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet photo of her and her son, Wilde, enjoying a stroll in nature. March 27 marks Mother's Day in the United Kingdom, and, to ring in her first, Eve cuddles her...
Eva Marcille has years of experience both behind and in front of the camera — and it looks like her daughter Marley is following in her footsteps. In a recent Instagram post, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a sweet video capturing how her eldest child is taking after her.
Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
Melissa Gilbert, star of the classic TV series “Little House on the Prairie” announced on Wednesday (April 20th) that her upcoming book “Back to the Prairie” is available for pre-ordering. “Hey hey hey! If you want a signed copy of my new book, you can pre-order...
A WOMAN has claimed she got very creative when it came to getting revenge on her ex who cheated on her. TikTok user @kykynicolee uploaded a video saying how she posed as a recruiter and put her love rat partner through a gruelling month-long job interview - before rejecting him.
Their Married at First Sight journey has been anything but a romantic fairytale. And the future of Brent Vitiello and Tamara Djordjevic's TV marriage isn't looking too bright, thanks to a new trailer for Monday night's final vows episode. The emotionally charged clip begins with footage of Brent nervously making...
IT was one of the oddest entrances on British TV — Nicolas Cage performing a somersault and high kicks in a leather jacket then flinging cash at Terry Wogan’s audience. In the 30-plus years since, the Oscar-winning actor has continued to bewilder fans and friends with his odd behaviour.
While Jaden Smith is certainly not stirring up as much controversy lately as his father, Will Smith (who will ever forget that Oscars/ Chris Rock slap?) the musician and actor, 23, is ruffling more than just a few feathers with his latest viral interview comments. Last week, an old clip of Smith’s 2018 interview with rapper Big Boy went viral on the internet after it showed the young artist criticizing other people in his generation and insinuating he was smarter than others his age due to his upbringing.
One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
Gender reveals have firmly become part of the 21st-century parenting journey. While once you had simply to decide whether to wait until your due date to know the sex of your baby, now you have the option of whether to shower your nearest and dearest with pink or blue fireworks, balloons, confetti, or cake to announce the big boy or girl baby news.
Louise Latham of The Waltons had quite a career and played Aunt Kate in an episode of the classic TV drama. Yet one time, she had a strong desire to be in a movie with director Alfred Hitchcock. If you got a chance to get the famed filmmaker’s attention, then you would do it. The story of how she got to Hitchcock is simply amazing.
Quad Webb and Dr. Gregory Lunceford’s split was very controversial. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb went through a very public divorce with Dr. Gregory Lunceford. To fans who have been watching the show since its inception, the split probably wasn’t surprising. Gregory and Quad had struggled in their relationship for years. Oftentimes they would clash about things like having children and finding balance as Gregory moved forward with opening up his own office. Quad was in full support of his business move and even helped out when he needed to get the new office together. However, they continued to have tension. And this was one of the reasons why Quad said she didn’t feel comfortable having children. In fact, Quad wanted them to work out their issues before taking such a big step. But Gregory began to feel as if Quad was just making excuses.
Alex Drummond poked fun at her "innocent" image from her mom's Pioneer Woman episodes in a new TikTok. Ree Drummond's eldest daughter, 24, lipsyncs the words to a popular TikTok audio of Miranda Cosgrove talking about how she does "cuss a little" and what her favorite curse word is. But...
Watch: Drake Shares CRYPTIC Throwback Pic With Taylor Swift. Fans weren't ready for this Instagram post. On April 18, Drake casually ended his night by posting a carousel of photos on social media including a memory with his 4-year-old son Adonis. But as followers scrolled through the images, the last shot stood out for a special reason.
Gogglebox's David and Shirley Griffiths were told to 'set fire to the garden' and 'move house' after finding a huge spider in their garden this week. The couple took to Instagram to share a picture of the arthropod on Tuesday, writing: 'Found this out the back, any ideas.'. Their followers...
Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
