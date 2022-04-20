Oldest pup alive is 21-year-old Chihuahua
GREENACRES, Florida (WJW) – Guinness World Records has confirmed that a Chihuahua named TobyKeith is the oldest dog in the world. TobyKeith officially received...cw33.com
