Fort Worth, TX

Warm and possibly rainy Wednesday in store for North Texas, here’s what you need to know

By Caleb Wethington
 2 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Warmer weather has arrived midweek in the region with some possible showers Wednesday according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

North Texas on Wednesday will see a slight chance of showers across the eastern portion of the region. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s with winds from the south ranging between 20-30 mph.

Wednesday night could see some storms roll southeast out of Oklahoma with winds from the south persisting and ranging around 15-25 mph. The lows tonight will be in the 60s for most of the region.

Thursday will see highs in the 80s with winds from the south present and ranging from 20-30 mph.

“Warmer weather has arrived and will stick around for at least a few days. It will also be windy, though velocities should remain just below wind advisory criteria. There will be a slight chance of rain across the east today, then across the northeast this evening, but most areas will remain dry through Thursday,” NWS Fort Worth said.

