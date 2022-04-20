Warm and possibly rainy Wednesday in store for North Texas, here’s what you need to know

DALLAS (KDAF) — Warmer weather has arrived midweek in the region with some possible showers Wednesday according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

North Texas on Wednesday will see a slight chance of showers across the eastern portion of the region. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s with winds from the south ranging between 20-30 mph.

Wednesday night could see some storms roll southeast out of Oklahoma with winds from the south persisting and ranging around 15-25 mph. The lows tonight will be in the 60s for most of the region.

Thursday will see highs in the 80s with winds from the south present and ranging from 20-30 mph.

Read more top stories on CW33.com!

“Warmer weather has arrived and will stick around for at least a few days. It will also be windy, though velocities should remain just below wind advisory criteria. There will be a slight chance of rain across the east today, then across the northeast this evening, but most areas will remain dry through Thursday,” NWS Fort Worth said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.