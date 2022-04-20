WineAmerica: Managing the Business Climate for Wine

The issue of predatory recording contracts, which can tie a musician up for longer than seven years, will be considered separately from its counterpart in the acting world, it was announced on Monday by a coalition of trade groups including SAG-AFTRA, Music Artists Coalition, the Black Music Action Coalition, California Labor Federation and Songwriters of North America. Assembly Bill 2926, known as the California Fair Act, was introduced on Feb. 22 by Assembly Member Ash Kalra and calls for more reasonable time limits in which a record company can exercise its agreement with recording artists, and that talent be able to terminate a personal services agreement once the time limit has been fulfilled, in addition to other issues related to working for multiple employers, contract renegotiation and additional artist protections.
Comments / 0