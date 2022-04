Avenged Sevenfold have been adamant that they won't release their next album during pandemic times due to the inability to support it on tour. That said, the band has been nearing the finish line for their first record since 2016's The Stage of late, and during a recent appearance on The Bob Lefsetz Podcast (heard below), M. Shadows revealed a revised timeline for the record's arrival.

