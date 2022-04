WhatsApp, iMessage and other platforms could be about to see a drastic shakeup under new EU rules.The companies could be forced to work with other, smaller apps as part of the new Digital Markets App, the European Union said.That would mean that, for instance, the EU could force people to be able to message between WhatsApp and Telegram.Until now, most major chat platforms – from Apple’s iMessage to Meta’s WhatsApp and Messenger – have been run as entirely separate platforms. People on iMessage are only able to share chats with other people on the same app, for instance.But the new rules...

CELL PHONES ・ 26 DAYS AGO