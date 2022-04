Click here to read the full article. Luke Combs shows off his mature side in his new song “Tomorrow Me,” the superstar’s latest release from his third album Growin’ Up. The new project, which follows the “Better Together” singer’s 2019 album What You See Is What You Get, will be released June 24. Adorned by mandolin and steel, the midtempo tune sets the scene with a telephone call from an ex asking to stop by. “I know what you want, I want it too/the problem is, what’s wrong with it’s the bigger issue,” Combs sings in a low register. You see,...

MUSIC ・ 15 HOURS AGO