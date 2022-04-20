ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Extreme wildfire danger possible Friday

KDVR.com
 2 days ago

Why it’s illegal to smoke weed at Denver’s 420 festival. Remembering those killed at Columbine on April 20,...

kdvr.com

Beach Radio

Wildfire danger is shooting higher in New Jersey

New Jersey has entered the most dangerous part of the year for forest fires. According to State Fire Warden and Forest Fire Service Chief Greg McLaughlin, peak wildfire season, which can feature low humidity and high winds is now underway. Why has the danger level increased?. “We have longer days,...
Daily Mail

Elderly couple are killed, 5,000 people ordered to evacuate and 200 homes are destroyed in devastating New Mexico wildfire which has wiped out more than 5,700acres

A raging New Mexico wildfire has killed two people and destroyed hundreds of homes as fire fighters struggle to contain the flames. The McBride Fire has destroyed more than 200 homes since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every summer.
The Independent

5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages

Douglas Siddens’ mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico.The RV park where she lived was reduced to “metal frame rails and steel wheels,” said Siddens, who managed the site“I had like 10 people displaced. They lost their homes and everything, including my mom,” he said.The fire has destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every...
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
Reuters

Wildfires widespread in parched U.S. Southwest

April 22 (Reuters) - An unusually large number of wildfires burned across the U.S. Southwest on Friday as a decades-long drought combined with abundant dry vegetation to raise concerns the region faced a harsh burning year. "New Mexico right now has multiple fires going, Arizona has multiple fires going, and...
