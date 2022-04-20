How freshman Claire Helmers adds a new dimension to a loaded Ames girls track team

She loves eating pizza during practice, splashing through puddles on runs and taking up an extra seat on the bus for all of her bags.

Claire Helmers' cheerful disposition has brought a lot of joy to the track for first-year Ames head coach Erica Lynn Douglas.

"Getting to know Claire has been a lot of fun," Lynn Douglas said. "From her excessive packing for meets, to her vibrant personality, Claire balances the pressure and fun of running well."

As a freshman, Helmers has already made a big mark at Ames High. She was the lead runner on the Ames girls cross country team that took third in Class 4A at state during the fall, placing 10th individually.

Now she's ready to provide a big spark to an already loaded Ames girls track team.

"My goal for Claire is to grasp the bigger picture and what an important piece she is to our team," Lynn Douglas said. "I watched these girls, led by three freshmen, place third at state cross country and said, 'They really have no clue how hard it is to do what they just did.' With this being her first year in high school track, the meets, competition and scoring are new and I’m excited for her to realize she has a special place in that."

Helmers brings two other talented freshmen off the cross country team to the track with her in Marley Turk and Lauren Risdal.

“We have a strong bond from that,” Helmers said. “It makes track easier because we know each other well enough and know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. It helps us with workouts and races.”

Last year, the Ames girls placed third in 4A at the state track meet. That team was dominated by sprinters, most of whom returned this year.

With the huge addition the freshmen bring to distance events, the Ames girls have state championship aspirations this spring.

“I heard about this freshman class and I was really excited,” Ames sprinter Ellie Lynch said. “We have fresh blood and people that want to push us.”

Lynch was part of the Little Cyclone's 4A state champion 4x400-meter relay team last year. She can already tell the freshmen distance runners are going to take this year's team to another level.

“The first day of practice, they came out and showed they are meant to be here,” Lynch said. “Being able to have these long-distance girls that can run 400s and 800s, we’re able to mix and match and it works really well.”

Just like with cross country, Helmers is leading the way in track. She entered Tuesday's Jim Duea Invitational at Ames with the sixth-fastest time in the state for the 3,000 and she is ranked 12th in the 1,500 and 13th in the 800.

“Claire always pushes herself in practice," Lynch said. "We don’t do workouts together since she’s in distance, but I’ll watch on her the track and she runs with the boys and stays with them.”

And she's just scratched the surface of her potential.

"I always stress to the team the difference between racing and running for time, and my goal for Claire is for her to become a great racer, not just run fast," Ames distance coach Ravi Bhave said. "Now at the high school level, she is competing against girls at the same level as her. Learning how to race just comes from experience, but you can already see it in her since she is such a competitor."

Despite the unseasonably cold spring, Helmers has loved the start to her first season running varsity track for the Little Cyclones. She prefers the more diverse and energetic atmosphere of running on the track to the more isolated environment on the cross country course.

“There are more people here,” Helmers said. “It’s an environment where you have more races so you have more chances to watch everyone run.”

Her teammates love having her around.

“I’ve been watching her for years and I know she’s a strong competitor,” Ames junior Sydney Turk said. “She’s been working all of her life for this and I’ve been excited for her to join me.”

Turk's younger sister Marley grew up running with Helmers. They've had intense races since middle school.

"Claire is more a long-distance, 3,000-type runner and I’m more middle distance," Marley Turk said. “The 1,500 is the race where we flip back and forth."

It took a while, but Marley finally got the better of Helmers last year.

"I could tell she was a little disappointed,” Marley Turk said. “Then we joined together after the meet and she said, 'I’m really proud of you.' It was really nice. I knew she wanted me to do my best."

The team-first approach has helped Helmers transition from being primarily an individual runner into becoming a strong in relays this year. She anchored Ames to a win in the distance medley Tuesday with an excellent 800 split to finish the race.

“I’d never really run relays, but I’ve been watching the sprinters have all of their successes," Helmers said. "It’s cool to know I’m now part of that too.”

Helmers could help Ames qualify for the Drake Relays in the 4x800. Individually, she's already achieved the Blue Standard in the 3,000 and is in good position for the 1,500 and 800.

Helmers has already started packing her bags for the blue oval at Drake Stadium.

“I went to Drake in 2019 and knew if I worked really hard I could get there my freshman year,” Helmers said. “I’ve been wanting to run at state and Drake for a long time.”