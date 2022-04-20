ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

An Egyptian TikTok Star Is Going To Jail For 'Human Trafficking' Because Of Her Videos

By Sameen Chaudhry
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eCf19_0fEh7l6U00

A twenty-something TikTok star has been sentenced to three years in jail in Egypt, after she was convicted of human trafficking via the app.

Haneen Hossam used to post fun videos on TikTok of herself dancing to Arabic music, but that all stopped after she was arrested in 2020 for "violating family values and principles."

She was arrested for allegedly inviting other girls to signup for Likee, an app where users can make money by broadcasting live videos, reported BBC.

She denied the allegations but the Egyptian courts eventually found her guilty of "violating family values and principles." She won an appeal in early 2021 and had the conviction overturned, but prosecutors came back and hit her with human trafficking charges later that year, and a court ultimately convicted her.

"I didn't do anything immoral to deserve all this," she said in a video before she was detained a second time.

Initially, Hossam was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but her sentence was knocked down to three years this month after a retrial, reported Al Jazeera.

Although her jail time was shortened, Hossam was still fined 200,000 Egyptian pounds, equivalent to CA$13,670.

أنا هانزل١٠ فيديوهات النهاردة❤️🤗

Hossam's conviction has many activists up in arms amid fears of a crackdown on female social media influencers in Egypt.

Hossam is one of 11 female influencers who have faced charges in the country since 2020.

Human rights activists are fighting against such sentencing because it violates their freedom of expression, bodily autonomy and rights to privacy.

U.S.-based human rights lawyer Mai El-Sadany has been one of Hossam's loudest defenders on social media. Earlier this week she ripped into the Egyptian court for its decision, saying it's hypocritical to throw Hossam in jail for doing something that influencers worldwide do daily on TikTok.

For the Egyptian state to instrumentalize "human trafficking" charges to exert control over the expression & socioeconomic mobility of young women is deeply disturbing.\n\nThere are real and serious cases of human trafficking that must be prosecuted--these TikTok cases are not it.

— Mai El-Sadany (@Mai El-Sadany) 1650285639

"The justice system is criminalizing what influencers globally do every day when they invite others to work with them and monetize TikTok activity," she wrote.

She added that the human trafficking charge is "deeply disturbing," especially when there are "real and serious cases of human trafficking that must be prosecuted.

"These TikTok cases are not it," she wrote.

Amnesty International condemned Egypt's crackdown on influencers like Hossam in a statement after her arrest in 2020.

"Instead of policing women online, the government must prioritize investigating the widespread cases of sexual and gender-based violence against women and girls in Egypt and take real steps to combat gender discrimination in law and practice," Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty International's Acting Regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, said at the time.

"The Egyptian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release all the women TikTok influencers and drop the outrageous charges against them."

Comments / 16

Ryan Smith
9h ago

now that is what we call real oppression. she did nothing wrong and was falsely convicted for it

Reply
7
Wicked Walhalla
16h ago

and people in America complain about how they're oppressed

Reply(6)
19
Related
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Mexican cartels 'invading' US, 'taking over' cities: Former DEA special agent

Former Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Derek Maltz said Mexican cartels are "invading" the United States Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." The cartels are "invading our country," he told host Jesse Watters. "They're taking over our cities. They're building up market share. They have an ongoing marketing campaign to maximize profits like any other business operation. And they do not care about the death of our kids."
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC Big 2 News

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Epstein victim who was raped by late paedophile says she only trusted him because she met him with Bill Clinton

A South African businesswoman who was repeatedly raped by Jeffrey Epstein says former President Bill Clinton gave the late paedophile “credibility”. Juliette Bryant told The Daily Beast she met Epstein in Capetown in 2002 aged 20 after being lured into his orbit by a woman who promised to help with her modelling career.She was invited to dinner with Epstein, Mr Clinton and actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, the news site reported.“That’s what gave Epstein credibility,” Ms Bryant said. “The fact that he was with Clinton.” She recalled that as she arrived at the restaurant, the former president stood...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Discrimination#Egyptian#Arabic#Al Jazeera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Country
Egypt
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

'$50m of damage for the ogres!': Jubilant Ukrainians post pictures of burning state-of-the-art Russian fighter jet they say they shot down as war continues to go badly for Putin's forces

Ukrainians have shared pictures of a burning Russian fighter jet they say was shot out of the sky in the Kharkiv region as Putin's forces continue to take heavy damages. Photos from the scene remains of Russian fighting aircraft Su-35 believed to have been hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

El Chapo's attorney claims he's being tortured in maximum security prison and announces plan to appeal drug trafficking conviction to the Supreme Court

Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán hopes the Supreme Court will intervene on his behalf when his legal defense team files an appeal next month, alleging that the jailed cartel boss is being tortured in prison. Mariel Colón told Mexican network Milenio this week that the 64-year-old kingpin's rights have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

American birdwatchers chased by armed Mexican drug cartel in terrifying video: ‘Please don’t kill us’

An American couple birdwatching through Mexico captured the moment they say armed drug cartel members pulled them over on a remote dirt road.YouTubers Aaron Payzant and Logan Howard went viral after their reactions were shared in TikTok videos this week.The pair described the moment on their channel, Out Off the Trail, that was part of an extended road trip from their home in Indiana to the southeast of Mexico to photograph birds.Dash camera footage showed the couple lost and confused as to which direction to drive when a pickup truck sped up behind them as they drove through Tobasco, between...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy