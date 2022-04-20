16th Annual Empty Bowls Event

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two local schools put their rivalry to good use and helped give back to those in need. Riverview took on Springdale in the 2nd annual ‘Souper Bowl.’ The competition helps give back to local food banks. This year, Springdale won, taking the title away from Riverview, who won last year. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka) Springdale raised around 1,600 items with Riverview raising around 1,400. As part of the friendly wager, Riverview administrators and the school principal have to wear Springdale spirit gear to deliver the items.

