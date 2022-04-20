16th Annual Empty Bowls Event

PARKVILLE, MD—The 37th annual Parkville-Carney Festival is set to be held in September. The 2022 Parkville-Carney Festival will take place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, on the grounds of St. Ursula Catholic Church. The event will feature plenty of vendors, live music, a Kids’ Play Zone, food, and more. The Parkville-Carney Festival is produced each year …
