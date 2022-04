Three weeks before the election of 2020, a New York newspaper founded by Alexander Hamilton published a tabloid-style headline that read “Biden’s secret emails.”. Reporters for the New York Post examined emails, documents and photos found on a laptop that appeared to belong to Hunter Biden, son of then-presidential candidate Joe Biden. Some of the photographs were lurid; the kind of stuff that would embarrass any family, not just one in the public eye. But the Post was most interested in correspondence that has taken on new significance in recent weeks. It was about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine, which also seemed to involve his father.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 28 DAYS AGO