Here’s how property taxes in Hale County compare to Texas, US

Residents of Hale County paid significantly less in property taxes than the average household nationwide in 2021. (Yana Iskayeva/Getty Images)

The effective tax rate, the average annual property tax as a percent of the average market value of a home, was 1.44% in 2021 in Hale County, according to real estate data firm ATTOM . The county’s rate is higher than that of the state’s overall rate, which already has the ninth highest effective tax rate in the nation at 1.31%. The U.S. effective tax rate was 0.9% in 2021, down from 1.1% in 2020.

Despite the higher rate, residents of Hale County paid significantly less in property taxes than the average household nationwide in 2021. On average, county residents paid $1,659 in property taxes last year, more than half the U.S. average of $3,785. The estimated average home value in Hale County was $115,584 in 2021.

While the effective tax rate in the U.S. dropped between 2020 and 2021, the total amount of property taxes levied increased 1.6% to $328 billion and the average amount of property taxes paid by each homeowner rose 1.8% last year. The amount of property taxes levied and the average amount of taxes paid were both able to increase while the effective tax rate decreased because home values rose faster than tax rates, according to ATTOM.

“It’s hardly a surprise that property taxes increased in 2021, a year when home prices across the country rose by 16%,” Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at ATTOM, said in a press release. “In fact, the real surprise is that the tax increases weren’t higher, which suggests that tax assessments are lagging behind rising property values, and will likely continue to go up in 2022.”

The increases are at slower rates than in previous years, though. The increase in total property taxes is the second-lowest increase in the last five years, while the increase in average taxes paid is the lowest in the previous five years, according to ATTOM.

Texas was one of just six states in the U.S. that saw the annual average property tax amount decline in 2021. The Lone Star State saw a decrease of 17% between 2020 and 2021, tied for highest in the nation.