Philadelphia, PA

Pennsylvania man who shot and killed man who faked being a cop and invaded home won’t be charged

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qosSd_0fEh5op500

UPDATE: The man who died from the gunshot wounds was 36-year-old Adriel Alverado. Police say that homeowner was taken into questioning and was released saying it was a justifiable homicide, according to NBC Philadelphia

A Pennsylvania resident shot and killed one of two men that attempted to pose as fake cops and invaded his home.

Multiple news outlets are reporting that two men, who told a 25-year-old Philadelphia resident that they were cops, forced their way into the house, zip-tied the homeowner, demanded money, and threatened to kill him.

The homeowner, who has a license to carry and noticed these weren’t real police officers, was able to reach his pocketed gun and shoot one of the fake cops in the head, chest, and arm.

The other fake cop ran away and has not been captured at this time.

The fake cop that was wounded died at a nearby hospital.

