Unified WBC, WBA, and IBF World Champion Jermell Charlo and WBO World Champion Brian Castaño exchanged promises to deliver knockouts and revealed glimpses of the distaste they have for each other during a virtual press conference Thursday before their rematch for undisputed status at 154-pounds on Saturday, May 14 live on SHOWTIME in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

CARSON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO