ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda Named Web3 Advisor for Warner Recorded Music

By Chris Eggertsen
Billboard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda has been tapped by Warner Recorded Music (WRM) to help shape the company’s “artist-centric approach” to Web3, it was announced Wednesday (April 20). As WRM’s community innovation advisor, Shinoda will support the company in partnering with artists to “bring their creative...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Veteran Exec Patrick Moxey Unveils New Label Group With Warner Music

Veteran dance music executive Patrick Moxey has announced details of his new label group and has signed a new, worldwide deal for two key record labels with Warner Recorded Music. The agreement, which encompasses the legendary Payday Records and the newly created Helix Records, will see Warner Recorded Music handling...
ENTERTAINMENT
loudersound.com

Linkin Park’s Meteora: how the biggest nu-metal band on the planet got even bigger

By the end of 2002, Linkin Park were well on their way to being one of the biggest bands on the planet. Their debut, 2000’s Hybrid Theory, had ushered in a new frontier for heavy music. Mashing together jagged metal, hip-hop, cutting-edge electronica and irresistible pop choruses, it was instrumental in making nu metal an unstoppable force and, in 2001, would be the best-selling album in the world. Talk about setting a high bar…
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Shinoda
musictimes.com

Aerosmith Disbanding? Rock Band Shares Truth About Their 'Death'

Aerosmith, one of the oldest active rock bands in the world, sparked concerns among their fans that they might be bidding goodbye soon. For years, Aerosmith has been offering contradicting statements about their disbandment. But recently, they were supposed to appear in a European tour after Brad Whitford said they would never perform again.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Van Halen Tribute Tour Possible After Eddie Van Halen's Death, Joe Satriani Hints

Van Halen might soon hold a tribute tour to honor the band and Eddie Van Halen's legacy, Joe Satriani confirmed. Satriani recently started promoting his new album, "The Elephants of Mars," through the "Rock of Nations with Dave Kinchen" podcast. During his appearance, he talked about the recent buzz about the Van Halen tribute tour, confirming that he indeed got involved in discussions with Alex Van Halen and David Lee Roth.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Music#Music Industry#Warner Recorded Music#Web3#Wrm#Upsahl#Zora Nft#Tezos#Dnablock
loudersound.com

Ozzy Osbourne: "I was talking to Lemmy on the morning he died"

In an exclusive new interview in Classic Rock magazine, Ozzy reveals that he was speaking to his dear friend Lemmy on the day that Motörhead's leader passed away. Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he was speaking with his good friend and sometime songwriting partner Lemmy on the morning that Motörhead's legendary frontman passed away.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Here’s the Harry Styles Wardrobe Change That Made Fans Lose Their Minds in Newly-Released Coachella Video

Click here to read the full article. Though Harry Styles‘ newest single is centered around the hook, “It’s not the same as it was,” there are some things that will never change. Like, how fans react when he does something hot, for example. In a newly uploaded video of his Coachella performance last weekend, the 28-year-old pop star arrived onstage to more than 100,000 people in the audience — all screaming just as loud for him as they did in his One Direction days. Capturing how he opened his set with “As It Was” — the first single off his upcoming...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

Jam Productions Inks Historic Partnership Agreement With Marc Geiger’s SaveLive

Jam Productions, one of North America’s largest independent concert promoters, is set to become a crown jewel of the the SaveLive network, Jam co-founder Jerry Mickelson and SaveLive co-founders Marc Geiger and John Fogelman announced today. The deal anchors the SaveLive presence in Chicago, where Jam is based, and will serve as a launching point for investment and growth in the Midwest targeting small-to-mid-sized venues in the region.
CHICAGO, IL
Billboard

Jayson Cash Signs to Atlantic Records, Announces ‘Read The Room’ Debut Mixtape

Click here to read the full article. Rising West Coast rap star Jayson Cash has officially signed to Atlantic Records, Billboard reports.  Known for his gruff lyricism and stout presence in Carson, Calif., Cash looks to shake the hip-hop sphere with his forthcoming debut mixtape, Read The Room, slated to drop May 27. “Jayson is coming out with his West Coast pride on a high level,” says Dallas Martin, evp of Atlantic Records. “From his in-house producers who represent the staple sound of California to his style of new era modernized West Coast g – funk, he sets the bar high for himself...
MUSIC
Billboard

The Game-Changing Managers Who Shaped the Modern Music Industry

In 1978 Paul McGuinness sat down in Dublin’s Granary pub with the four members of The Hype, who were too young to drink — but not too young, in his view, to be served a cold truth about making music for a living. “It is pathetic to be good at what you do if you are bad at the business of it,” said McGuinness, then an aspiring manager. Over the coming decades, the manager and the band — rechristened U2 — would prove anything but, staying a step ahead of the fast-changing music business as it shifted from albums to downloads and tours became megatours.
MUSIC
Billboard

Label Look: Pablo Casal’s AP Global Is on a Mission to Build Artists From the Ground Up

Pablo Casals’ 360 advertising, production, marketing, concert promotion and touring company, Elite Media & Marketing (EMM), brought a disruptive approach to Latin music after launching in 2015. A longtime promoter and marketer who’s worked with a wide range of acts, Casals was the first promoter to book Ozuna in the U.S. back in 2016 and continued to do so through the Puerto Rican superstar’s sold-out arena tours. During the pandemic, EMM was also the company that conceived and helped put together Bad Bunny’s performance atop a subway train-turned-stage that moved through New York City in an epic live show.
ENTERTAINMENT
American Songwriter

8 Songs You Didn’t Know P!nk Wrote for Other Artists

Pink has written plenty of her own hit songs over the years, from “So What” and “Sober,” along with collaborations with artists like Eminem, Steven Tyler, Sia, Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton, and more throughout the past 20 years. During this time, Pink, often credited by her...
MUSIC
Billboard

Spotify Testing Live Audio Rooms Where Artists Can Connect With Their Top Fans

Spotify is creating a new opportunity for artists to both connect with and be directly supported by fans. On Thursday (April 21), the music streaming platform announced that it’s testing live audio rooms on its Spotify Live app — an all-new feature that allows artists to host intimate virtual spaces accessible to their top fans. During these sessions, fans can make financial contributions to the artists by buying merch and concert tickets or by giving tips; they will also be able to have “music-focused conversations” with their favorite stars.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy