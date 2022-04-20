ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

I’m a gardening pro – my simple weed killing solution works better than any shop bought brand & takes seconds to apply

By Franca Akenami
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

THOSE pesky weeds in your garden take up space and can also discourage the growth of more desirable plants.

Thankfully, Dave, a gardening expert that goes by Tomato Dave on social media shared a solution that will get your weed problem under control.

Dave asked that viewers stop buying chemical killers to kill their weeds as they barely work Credit: TikTok
Dave shared a natural remedy that worked for him Credit: TikTok

In a video posted to social media, Dave started by asking that viewers stop buying chemical killers to kill their weeds, as they barely work.

He then shared a natural remedy that worked for him. In fact, Dave was blown away by how well it worked after only three hours.

And, he claimed that after three weeks, the weeds still hadn't grown back.

"It did better than any commercial weed killer I've ever tried," he wrote.

He then revealed the ingredients for his ultimate weed-killing solution.

First, he added three tablespoons of salt to one quart of vinegar. Doing this converts the acetic acid in vinegar into hydrochloric acid.

After that, Dave added one tablespoon of dish soap to help the solution stay on the leaves.

With some sprays of Dave's solution, according to him, the weeds in your garden should be gone with time and shouldn't be an issue for a while.

If you've got your weed situation under control and you're looking for ways to make your garden or lawn look lush, a gardening expert shared some tips.

Expert Alex Shoemaker suggested using your leftover plastic berry cartons to seed the lawn as they are perfect for tossing the seeds.

Furthermore, if your soil is acidic and has a low pH, it can be difficult to grow sensitive plants and flowers like geraniums.

According to Shoemaker, the solution to this is sprinkling baking soda over the soil and watering it before you plant anything.

Doing this will neutralize the acid in the ground and raise the pH level, and it will cost you way less than expensive store-bought products.

First, Dave added three tablespoons of salt to one quart of vinegar Credit: TikTok
Dave then added one tablespoon of dish soap to help the solution stay on the leaves Credit: TikTok

