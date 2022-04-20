ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Leikeli47 Perform “Chitty Bang” on Fallon

By Evan Minsker
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Leikeli47 was the musical guest on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She performed “Chitty Bang” from her...

Pitchfork

Watch Amyl and the Sniffers Perform “Hertz” on Seth Meyers

Australian rockers Amyl and the Sniffers rolled through Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday evening to perform their song “Hertz” from Comfort to Me, their 2021 sophomore album. Check out the performance below. Amyl and the Sniffers released the follow-up LP to their 2019 self-titled album late...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Wolf Alice Play “The Last Man On Earth” With A Choir & Strings On Fallon

Last year, big-time UK alt-rockers Wolf Alice returned with Blue Weekend, their follow-up to the 2017 Mercury Prize-winning album Visions Of A Life. With the new record, Wolf Alice racked up another Mercury Prize nomination and continued to sound bigger and more majestic. Last night, the band did musical-guest duties on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, and they gave their single “The Last Man On Earth” the kind of big-gesture performance that it demands.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Jack White Talks Surprise Wedding and Prince’s Camille, Performs on Colbert: Watch

Jack White joined Stephen Colbert on last night’s Late Show. Before performing “What’s the Trick,” he sat down for a conversation. He discussed his recent on-stage proposal and marriage during his show at Detroit’s Masonic Temple, the time Colbert made a record with White and his wife Olivia Jean, making furniture during the pandemic, Third Man’s impending release of Prince’s lost album Camille, his only conversation with Prince, and more. Watch it happen below.
DETROIT, MI
Stereogum

Watch Maren Morris Perform “Circles Around This Town” On Fallon

Yesterday, Maren Morris released her new album Humble Quest. To celebrate, she stopped by The Tonight Show, where she performed “Circles Around This Town” in a kind of twilit woodland set. Morris also sat for an interview, during which she talked about having a child in the middle of the pandemic. The kid is the only feature on the album, saying “mama” on “Hummingbird,” a song Morris wrote when she found out she was pregnant. You can watch videos of both appearances below.
MUSIC
