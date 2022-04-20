ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Yeoh shows Asian immigrant women are 'Everything'

 22 hours ago
Michelle Yeoh was adamant about one script change before committing to “Everything Everywhere All At Once." The main character's name had to go. She was named Michelle as a love letter to her from the directors. “I’m like ‘No, no, no’ because I believe this person, this character...

