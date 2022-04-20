How to make the most of your investments in 2022 | Money Smart

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year of market volatility, how...

www.fox43.com

Kiplinger

Fed Is Raising Interest Rates. How Do Retirees Benefit?

Potential homebuyers frowned at the Fed’s mid-March quarter-point rate hike because they can expect mortgage rates to continue to climb steadily, as they have since January. Freddie Mac’s weekly research bulletin shows that between Jan. 20 and March 24, rates for 30-year mortgages increased more than 1.1 percentage points. A review by the Mortgage Bankers Association revealed that the higher rates are starting to dampen homebuying, with purchases declining by 6% week over week. We have to wait to see whether slowing sales affect how the Fed adjusts its rates.
Motley Fool

3 Social Security Moves to Make Before Age 62

The right strategy can help your benefits go further in retirement. Certain decisions can affect how much you receive each month. Even if you're not ready to retire yet, it's wise to have a Social Security plan in place. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
The Independent

Martin Lewis says you should check your savings account as soon as possible

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has warned anyone with money in a savings account to “check it now” as they could be underpaid.The finance guru is helping people to get the most value for their savings in his latest newsletter as he tells his readers “don’t stand for it” if they find they are being underpaid. Top savings interest rates have now jumped to their highest levels since July 2019, according to the money saving expert.He said: “If you’ve not switched savings account in the last couple of years, you’re likely earning just 0.1% or less. Do check now.“Even...
Motley Fool

If You're Short on Retirement Savings, Definitely Consider This Social Security Move

Some people enter retirement very shy of their savings goals. The right Social Security strategy could help compensate for a lack of savings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC

How taxes, 401(k) plans and IRAs work

Taxes, 401(k) plans and IRAs can be difficult to understand. And Americans don't spend enough time doing their taxes — on average, just 12 hours along with $230 to file the paperwork, according IRS estimates — to get the best bang for their buck. You may already have a 401(k) through your employer, but it's important to understand its role in your retirement. By learning the fundaments of your taxes and your retirement-savings options, you can make better decisions for your financial future.
moneytalksnews.com

The 17 Best Retirement Investments to Achieve Your Financial Goals

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on NewRetirement. The best retirement investments depend entirely on you and your goals. Don’t dive into anything or let anyone tell you how to invest unless they understand how much money you have and what your goals are for that money, including when and how you want and need to spend it.
