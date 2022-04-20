ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

World’s oldest living dog is a chihuahua from South Florida

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
TobyKeith has been around a long, long time.

It isn’t the country singer, although he has been performing for about 28 years. Rather, it’s a chihuahua from South Florida who has been alive for nearly as long.

TobyKeith was born on Jan. 9, 2001, and was 21 years and 66 days old when Guinness World Records declared him the oldest dog alive, USA Today reported.

He’s so old that dog-to-human-years charts and calculators don’t account for his advanced age.

The AKC chart stops at 16 years old. Pedigree’s dog age calculator tops out at 20.

Since the typical “seven dog years equal a human year” belief is now debunked, by using Pedigree’s top age of 20 years old, TobyKeith is more than 96 years old in dog years.

“People can’t believe how good he looks for his age,” TobyKeith’s owner, Gisela Shore, told Guinness, according to USA Today.

The typical life expectancy of a chihuahua is 12 to 18 years, USA Today reported.

TobyKeith still goes for a morning walk and a few others throughout the day and he gets a daily snack of a slice of turkey.

Shore attributes her pet’s long life to good genetics, a healthy diet and a loving home.

His menu consists of “vegetables, rice and chicken and no sugary treats,” People magazine reported.

He does have a heart condition but Shore says it doesn’t stop him.

The West Palm Beach dog outlived the former title owner which was an Australian cattle dog who died at the age of 29 in 1939, WSVN reported.

