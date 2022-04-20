Hiking doesn’t always have to include summiting a mountain

Sadly, my only encounter with a black bear in Maine, or anywhere, was not a good one like this. But more on that later. We all know bears hibernate in the winter. They do this because the weather is cold and it's hard to find food. Male bears go to their winter homes around mid-December and they don't start poking their heads around until mid-March. While the guy is sleeping away the worst part of winter, the female bears are giving birth and hanging with the cubs for a good two years. They don't emerge from their hibernation until mid-April. How spot on. This remarkable video was taken by Cliff Berner and posted on April 12. Kids are kids are kids. It apparently doesn't matter if they are bear kids or human kids, there's always that one that won't listen. Watch as mama bear gets her three adorable cubs across the Right Stuff trail at Sunday River.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO