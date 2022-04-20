ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill Creek, WA

Puget Sound High School robotics teams converge for championship

By Steve Kiggins
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMILL CREEK, Wash. - Dozens of high school students from across Puget Sound are seeking international fame in the ‘First 2022 Championship’ youth robotics competition. Vying for victory includes stem students from Mill Creek’s...

NBC12

Chesterfield robotics team advances to Tri-State Championship

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A robotics team in Chesterfield County is advancing to the Tri-State Championship. The “Library-Bots” is a tech challenge team made up of students in the county in 7th through 12th grade. They’ve advanced to the Tri-State Championship coming up in April. If all goes...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘revolutionary’ material 1,000 times better than state-of-the art spaceship alloys

Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures.“This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project“New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key role...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

