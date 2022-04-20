Pavement Celebrate Slanted And Enchanted 30th Anniversary With Vinyl Reissue, Replica Demo Cassette, Podcast Interview

In honor of the great new Fontaines D.C. album out today, we spent the latest episode of our weekly live podcast Callin Me Maybe breaking down the many British and Irish buzz bands of the past few years, assessing whether it really makes sense to lump them together under the banner of “post-punk” or “sprechgesang” or “post-Brexit” or “produced by Dan Carey” or whatever. Some of the acts that got a mention besides Fontaines include Squid, Black Midi, IDLES (pictured), Wet Leg, Dry Cleaning, Yard Act, Shame, Silverbacks, Just Mustard, Sinead O’Brien, and Black Country, New Road. Also, my cohost Ryan Leas (who has been more on top of these scenes than most American critics) put in a nod for his pals in Gilla Band, and comment section mainstay YBB called in to draw a connection between these groups and Sleaford Mods and decry Fontaines for taking themselves too seriously. A good time was had by all, and you can relive it right here.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 5 HOURS AGO