Pavement Celebrate Slanted And Enchanted 30th Anniversary With Vinyl Reissue, Replica Demo Cassette, Podcast Interview

By Chris DeVille
Stereogum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlanted And Enchanted — now there’s an album worth celebrating! Pavement’s brilliant, game-changing full-length debut came out 30 years ago today, and the band is indeed commemorating the anniversary in myriad ways, less than two weeks after releasing the long-awaited deluxe edition of their swan song Terror...

www.stereogum.com

