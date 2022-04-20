ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

Volunteer firefighter accused in fatality crash trial underway

By Katelyn Ogle/KFOR
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

GUTHRIE, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A former volunteer firefighter from Oklahoma appeared in court on an accusation that he left the scene of a deadly crash.

“Zach never did anything that, in our opinion, has never done anything wrong,” said defense attorney Scott Adams.

Former volunteer firefighter arrested for DUI, resisting arrest in Payne County while awaiting trial for leaving a fatality accident charge

The trial of Zachary Simmons is now underway in Logan County. The 30 year old is accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash in October of 2019, killing 34-year-old Mandy Gorsuch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IBnzJ_0fEh0TLL00
Mandy Gorsuch

That night, Gorsuch, her wife and a couple of friends went bar-hopping in Downtown Guthrie and landed at Rooster’s Hard Times Club.

On Tuesday, Gorsuch’s friend testified on the stand. The friend said after he paid his tab, he went outside and found Gorsuch and the group crowded around a white truck. Simmons and his girlfriend were outside.

Case against former volunteer firefighter accused of deadly crash moves forward

In the midst of an argument, the witness heard Simmons’ girlfriend yell vulgar remarks about Gorsuch’s relationship with her wife. According to court documents, that’s when Simmons “flashed his badge,” “gunned his pickup” and “ran Gorsuch over.”

On the stand, the friend said he watched Simmons drive up the road, stop, open the door and look for damage on his truck. Meanwhile, Gorsuch’s friend yelled at Simmons’ for running someone over. The witness said Simmons looked in the direction of Gorsuch, who was crying in the middle of the road, then drove off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CjG4p_0fEh0TLL00
Zachary Simmons being placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Simmons allegedly hit and killed 34-year-old Mandy Gorsuch.

Defense attorneys argued the witness had 12 beers that night and was very drunk. They also pointed out his Tuesday testimony didn’t line up with his previous statements.

Still no jail time for former firefighter accused of killing Guthrie mother, busted for DUI months later

Simmons’ attorneys also maintained their client did nothing wrong.

“He was simply trying to diffuse the situation with a bunch of people who were inebriated and they were making foolish decisions and bad things happened,” said Adams. “She was struck by a vehicle and died. And I hate that. And it’s sad, but you know, sometimes you have to be responsible for your own actions.”

A few months after the crash, Simmons was arrested for DUI in Payne County. He did not spend a night in jail and the only change to his bond was that he wasn’t allowed to drive.

Court starts back up tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Waco PD Makes Murder Arrest

Waco, TEXAS (FOX44) — The Waco Police Department has made an arrest in a murder that took place on Friday, April 15th. 34-year-old Evaristo Jacobo Garcia has been arrested in Tow, Texas, located in Llano County. Investigators say he shot and killed Johnny Vidal Hogan at his home near the 3100 block of Pipkin Lane […]
WACO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

2 Lubbock postal contractors sentenced for having more than $4M in stolen mail

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Press release from the U.S. Department of Justice: Two Lubbock postal contractors have been sentenced to a combined seven years and 10 months in federal prison for possession of stolen mail, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Chad E. Meacham.  The investigation – which culminated in the recovery of more than 8,000 […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guthrie, OK
County
Payne County, OK
Logan County, OK
Crime & Safety
Payne County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Logan County, OK
Guthrie, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KTUL

Second arrest made in connection to 2017 Oklahoma City murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE. Stacey Juarez was arrested in Missouri on Thursday and booked into the Jasper County Jail. An arrest warrant was issued for a second person in connection to a 2017 Oklahoma City murder. Wilson Perez, 19, was found dead at Harlow Park back in September...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Adams
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion is found at ‘gravesite’ in rural Nevada after three-week search

A body found in a remote region of Nevada has been confirmed as that of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion.Ms Irion vanished almost three weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, when she was seen in surveillance footage waiting for a shuttle to her job in nearby Panasonic.That was when she was approached by a man identified by police as 41-year-old Troy Driver, who was arrested for kidnapping the teenager last week. He was seen getting into her car.Authorities said that a tip led investigators to a “possible gravesite”, where a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Defense Attorneys#Volunteer Firefighter#Kfor
BigCountryHomepage

Fugitive Friday: Sweetwater police looking for woman wanted for meth, false ID charges

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater police are searching for a woman wanted for methamphetamine and false identification charges. Melinda Samia is wanted in Nolan County for Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance and in Eastland County for Failure to Identify. Samia is known to be in Sweetwater, Loraine, and Eastland County. Anyone who knows of […]
SWEETWATER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy