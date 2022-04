MOLINE, Ill. — As part of its "Sound the Alarm" campaign, the American Red Cross plans to install 50,000 free smoke detectors across the U.S., according to the organization. The Red Cross Serving the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois is hosting its own installation sign-up event Wednesday, April 13 where anyone interested in free smoke alarms can make an appointment for the Red Cross to come out to their home on Saturday, May 14.

