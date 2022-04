A Michigan man is facing animal cruelty charges after 183 animals were allegedly found dead in his freezer, police said. Michael Patrick Turland, 43, of Central Lake, is charged with 94 counts of felony animal cruelty in Arizona after sheriff’s deputies responded to a request for an animal welfare check, police said. They found 183 dead dogs, turtles, lizards, birds, snakes, mice, rats and rabbits in a freezer. It appears that some of them were still alive when they were put in the freezer, police said.

