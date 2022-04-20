ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Arkansas, Auburn crack NCAA Baseball's top 5 plays of the week

By Adam Spencer
saturdaydownsouth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas and Auburn are the 2 top teams in the SEC West, and they’re certainly playing like it this baseball season. After another week of exciting action, both the Tigers and the Hogs turned in some top...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

The Spun

CBS Names ‘Biggest Threat’ To Alabama This Season

Alabama has represented the SEC West in seven of the last 10 SEC Championship games. Nick Saban’s squad is once again a top contender to win the division and advance to the College Football Playoff behind Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Of course, that doesn’t mean the Crimson Tide...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Veteran Alabama Player Enters The Transfer Portal

Alabama’s football team is about to lose some of its depth on the defensive line. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, defensive lineman Stephon Wynn has entered the transfer portal. Wynn, a former four-star recruit, joined Alabama’s football program in 2018. Now, the redshirt senior is looking for another...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

USC Coach Lincoln Riley Pens Letter To Oklahoma Fans, Explains Abruptly Leaving Sooners To Trojans

Nearly five months after his stunning decision to leave Oklahoma for USC, Lincoln Riley has penned an open letter to Sooners fans in the Players' Tribune explaining his decision to leave the storied Big 12 program for the West Coast. After sharing several of his best memories from his seven years in Norman -- including the last five as head coach -- Riley wrote of the "unexpected" opportunity that coaching the Trojans afforded.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Explains Why He Chose USC

Soon after Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma to take his new gig as the head coach of the USC Trojans, his former Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams followed him to Los Angeles. For the young QB to up his roots in Norman and join Riley on the West Coast, it’s clear they have a great deal of mutual respect.
NORMAN, OK
Syracuse.com

Former Syracuse guard Chrissy Carr announces transfer to Arkansas

Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse women’s basketball player Christianna “Chrissy” Carr is transferring to Arkansas. She announced her transfer destination on Twitter. Carr, who played as a graduate student last year, finished third on the team in scoring (11.7 points) and rebounds (4.6). She started every game, averaging 30.3 minutes.
SYRACUSE, NY
KBTX.com

A&M baseball prepares to host No. 3 Arkansas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M begins the second half of the SEC slate with a three-game series against the No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. Game time for Friday’s opener on the corner of Bush & Olsen is slated for 7:32 pm. The series continues Saturday at 2:02 pm and wraps up Sunday at 1:02 pm.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Diamond Hogs score 10 on Arkansas State for second straight game, take series

Arkansas baseball won its seventh straight game on Wednesday night, beating Arkansas State, 10-3, from Baum-Walker Stadium. The Diamond Hogs took both games of a two-game set from State in just the schools’ third-ever meeting. Arkansas won the opener of the series on Tuesday, 10-1. The sixth-ranked Razorbacks had a 6-0 lead after three innings, thanks to back-to-back three-run frames in the second and third. On the mound, Bryant sophomore Will McEntire went 4 1/3 innings, a career high, and picked up the win. It was just his second appearance of the season. Dylan Leach and Kendall Diggs had the best days for Arkansas at the plate. Both normally back-ups, Diggs hit eighth in the lineup from first base and Leach, the catcher, was ninth. They produced the entirety of the runs in the third when Diggs plated the first on a sacrifice fly and Leach followed with a two-run homer. Arkansas has just two nonconference games remaining: Tuesday in North Little Rock against Central Arkansas and May 3 in Fayetteville against Missouri State. The Diamond Hogs hit SEC play again Friday for a three-game set against Texas A&M.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
92.9 WTUG

Alabama Softball to Take on Texas A&M in Weekend Road Series

Alabama softball will travel to College Station, Texas to take on Texas A&M in a three game series this weekend. After sweeping Mississippi State this past weekend and beating North Alabama and Alcorn State in a doubleheader on Tuesday, all at home in Rhoads Stadium, No. 2 Alabama (38-6, 13-5) is on a five-game win streak entering the weekend and is currently in second place in the SEC, only ranking behind Arkansas, who is 11-4 in conference play. On the other hand, Texas A&M (24-17, 3-12) is on a three game losing streak and is currently in second to last place in the SEC, only ranking above South Carolina, who is 2-13 in conference play.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

