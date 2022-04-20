ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mets' Max Scherzer: Dominant in win over Giants

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Scherzer (3-0) picked up the win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Giants, allowing...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees re-sign MLB veteran slugger

DETROIT — Derek Dietrich Is back. The Yankees have re-signed the 32-year-old journeyman, Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle first reported Monday. Dietrich made his season debut Tuesday, going hitless in three at-bats for Double-A Somerset. He walked and struck out twice. Dietrich played second base, and hit second behind top prospect Anthony Volpe. The Yankees had transferred Dietrich to Double-A from the organization’s Florida Complex League team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

Ex-Mets Star Gets Unwanted Interest From New York Baseball Team

Two weeks ago, the New York Yankees offered outfielder Aaron Judge $230 million to remain in the Bronx for the next 7 years. Judge said no. The surprising answer reminded many Mets fans of a similar situation involving one of their stars during spring training of 2021. Now that former Mets player is getting offers from teams he doesn't really want to hear from.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Trey Mancini tagged out on controversial play at first base

Trey Mancini was called out at first base on a rare tag play on Thursday, and the Baltimore Orioles star was understandably dumbfounded. Mancini hit a routine grounder to second base during the fourth inning of Baltimore’s game against the Oakland A’s. Nick Allen’s throw to first was a bit off the mark and got by Seth Brown. A’s catcher Sean Murphy was backing up the play, and he scooped up the ball and tagged Mancini before Mancini got back to the bag. Umpire Rob Drake called Mancini out.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Dominic Smith out of Mets' Wednesday lineup against Giants

New York Mets first baseman / outfielder Dominic Smith is not starting in Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Smith will take a seat after Pete Alonso and Eduardo Escobar were announced as New York's starting first baseman and designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 12 batted balls this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theodysseyonline.com

"Mr. National" Retires After 18 Years in the MLB

On September 29, 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would be moving to Washington, D.C., and would be rebranded as the Washington Nationals. With the team’s first pick after moving to the nation’s capital, the Washington Nationals selected Ryan Zimmerman with the number 4 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Little did they know that they just drafted the face of the franchise for the next 18 years. After this past season, the well-respected Zimmerman announced his retirement from the league.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Buccaneers Make Decision On Tom Brady’s Contract: Fans React

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made an interesting decision regarding Tom Brady’s contract. According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team restructured his contract. The move will save the team $9 million in cap space and ensure that Brady is a free agent after the 2022 season.
TAMPA, FL
Reuters

Giants get off to fast start in victory over Mets

Joc Pederson, Brandon Crawford and Wilmer Flores had consecutive RBI hits in the first inning Wednesday night and Carlos Rodon continued his strong start for the San Francisco Giants by tossing five scoreless innings Wednesday night in a 5-2 win over the host New York Mets. Brandon Belt, celebrating his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Reaches base three times Wednesday

Escobar went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double in Wednesday's loss to the Giants. The veteran infielder is thriving in his first season as the Mets' starting third baseman, slashing .317/.462/.537 through 12 games with an 11:10 BB:K. Escobar's still looking for his first homer of the year, but eight of his 13 hits (seven doubles and a triple) have gone for extra bases, so it's likely only a matter of time before he goes yard.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Not starting against lefty

McNeil is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus San Francisco, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. McNeil went 1-for-9 with a double, two RBI and a run in Tuesday's doubleheader and will take a seat with left-hander Carlos Rodon on the mound for the Giants. He started the past five games in left field, but he should see more action back at second base moving forward with Mark Canha (illness) returning from the COVID-19 injured list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Joely Rodriguez: Picks up first hold

Rodriguez retired the only batter he faced to record his first hold of the season in Thursday's win over the Giants. After Carlos Carrasco gave up a two-out solo shot to Mike Yastrzemski in the eighth inning and got the hook, Rodriguez came in with the Mets ahead 5-2 and got Brandon Belt to pop out to end the frame. Rodriguez has been used in a situational role this season, working less than one full inning in three of his six appearances, and the journeyman southpaw's 9.64 ERA through 4.2 innings seems mostly a product of bad luck considering his 1.07 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Knocked around by Mets

DeSclafani (0-1) allowed five earned runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out four across five innings to take the loss Thursday against the Mets. DeSclafani gave up all of his runs across the first three innings, including two solo home runs. However, he was in trouble for nearly the entire outing, as he allowed multiple baserunners in three of his five frames. Positively, this was DeScalfani's longest effort of the season, so if he pitches well he should be able to work relatively deep into his next start -- currently projected to come Tuesday at home against Oakland. Through three appearances, DeScalafani has a 6.08 ERA and 13:2 K:BB across 13.1 frames on the campaign.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Brandon Nimmo: On base three times in loss

Nimmo went 2-for-4 with a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Giants. After going 0-for-3 with a walk in his return to the starting lineup Tuesday following a brief stint on the COVID-19 injured list, Nimmo was back to making regular appearances on the basepaths. The 29-year-old outfielder has a .432 OBP through nine games this season and has scored seven runs, and his .323 batting average and .613 SLG aren't bad either. Nimmo has been the leadoff hitter for all of his starts, and that doesn't seem likely to change any time soon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
US News and World Report

Carrasco Solid, Lindor Homers, Mets Take 3 of 4 From Giants

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Carrasco pitched into the eighth inning for the first time in almost three years, leading the New York Mets over the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Thursday. Francisco Lindor, who had three hits, and Eduardo Escobar each connected for solo homers. Escobar’s second-inning shot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

