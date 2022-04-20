Key Points: Jimmy Butler Goes Off, Heat Take 2-0 Series Lead Over Hawks in Miami

The Miami Heat now have a 2-0 lead in the best of the seven series against the Atlanta Hawks. Miami handled their business and protected their home court with the 115-105 victory.

Jimmy Butler led the way once again for the Miami Heat.

In Game 2, the former Sixer absolutely exploded, scoring a game-high 45 points on 15-for-25 shooting from the field. It’s also worth noting that Butler made 4-for-7 shots from behind the three-point line. He also grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists.

Butler spoke on his mindset coming into game two postgame.

“I just always wanna play basketball the right way and do whatever it takes to help this team, this organization win,” the Heat star told the media after the win.

Butler also feels he has improved since the 2020 NBA Bubble in Orlando. Butler was able to lead the Heat to the NBA Finals in the Bubble. However, he feels that he has made a lot of improvement since two years ago.

“I am a different player now than I was then. I just always want to play basketball the right way and do whatever it takes to help this team, this organization win,” Butler said. “That’s why they brought me here. I’m not as ball-dominant as I was in the bubble. We got a point guard, and that’s Kyle, and I love him being a point guard. I just get to go out there and try to score. And if I can’t score, pass the ball. We’re a different team; I’m a different player.”

More Heat Contributions

Max Strus scored 14 points and dished out four assists.

scored 14 points and dished out four assists. Gabe Vincent scored 11 points and dished out three assists off the bench.

scored 11 points and dished out three assists off the bench. Tyler Herro scored 15 points, grabbed three rebounds, and dished out two assists off the bench.

The Miami Heat now travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks in game 3 with a 2-0 series lead. The game is Friday, 4/22. Tip-off from the State Farm Arena is at 7 pm Eastern.

