Masterplan in next steps for Sun City West

Future planning is in progress for the Sun City West community.

Steps to developing a master plan continue and Recreation Centers of Sun City West officials are working with outside companies to have the most planning success. Michelle Mase, M3B Inc. founder, is working alongside RCSCW staff in the area of resident engagement.

Mase is a real estate social scientist who was in development back in late 1980s working with the Del E. Webb Corp. in the last phase of Sun City West.

“I have worked with over 100 people who participated in the focus groups, learning about potential changes or updates to the community and residents also completed a powerful 80-question survey with more than 5,000 residents who responded,” she said.

RCSCW General Manager Bill Schwind said during the next 12 months, Mase and RCSCW administration will look at where the association as a whole will go to potentially enhance services during the next five years.

For now the work continues for Mase to translate survey information and focus group discussions and put those into concepts. Then, those concepts will be brought to residents to ensure the concept matches what residents asked for.

Mase said the next two steps are critical in planning going forward, including a master plan panel of 12-14 residents specifically recruited that she will use to help develop a better understanding of what it is like to live in Sun City West. She described it as an illumination of the community.

“On this panel, what I would like to have is residents that have diverse backgrounds and a critical components to have TORCH Academy training and also alumni who have completed the training in the past two to three years,” she said.

In this panel, Mase said she would like diverse backgrounds including men and women from different age groups and experience levels, as well as representatives from clubs.

The working groups however, will include anyone from the community who wants to be engaged in the master plan and be a part of the process. Eventually, a list will be formed where residents can provide personal information they can be involved when concepts are brought out for testing and refinement.

Ron Capriotti, Rec Center Show radio host, said residents can find the most up-to-date information at suncitywest.com. Mase explained members of the TORCH Academy will facilitate interviews and discussions to select the panel.

Schwind said registration for the next TORCH Academy’s seven-week program is accepted at the RCSCW membership office, 19803 R.H. Johnson Blvd. The next one begins in October.

Looking ahead at the governing board meeting, 9 a.m., Friday, May 13, Schwind said details will be given regarding the master plan, as it is something that can’t be rushed.

