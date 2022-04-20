Whip Media Hires Longtime Disney Exec Artin Nazarian as VP of Global Enterprise Account Management (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article.

Whip Media has hired Disney global integration and digital distribution operation’s strategy executive Artin Nazarian as vice president of global enterprise account management, Variety has learned exclusively.

In his newly created role, Nazarian will develop and grow the company’s enterprise platform customer relationships worldwide, including focusing on strategy, product adoption and revenue.

Whip brings Nazarian on board on the heels of the commercial launch of the Whip Media Exchange, described by the company as “a first-of-its-kind global licensing and research platform for film and TV content.” Whip will model the product, along with the company’s CVM and CVMi platforms, at the 2022 NAB Show next week in Las Vegas.

Prior to joining Whip, Nazarian spent nearly two decades at Disney, where he most recently served as head of global integration and digital distribution operation’s strategy. During his tenure, the exec implemented operating models to align with the company’s ever-growing business needs, streamlining the global digital supply chain for digital retailers like Apple, Netflix and Disney’s foundational streaming service, Disney+. He was also part of the leadership team involved in the integration of 20th Century Fox’s distribution operations following Disney’s $71 billion acquisition of those assets.

“Artin’s understanding and application of technology, process improvement and people is second to none,” Saj Jayasinghe, Whip Media’s senior vice president of global enterprise account management, said. “His track record of success in understanding and implementing enterprise technologies with daunting timelines at one of the largest entertainment companies in the world while — maintaining stellar key internal and external relationships with many of Disney’s partners so successfully, make him an immediate asset to Whip Media and our customers. After working with him for so many years as a great partner and now getting to work with him side by side at Whip Media to exponentially grow our business is incredibly exciting.”

Nazarian added: “I couldn’t be more excited to join Whip Media. The company has a distinctive value proposition and Whip Media is held in high regard thanks to its unique suite of tools. I’m confident my background and expertise will help Whip Media continue to scale and grow for years to come.”