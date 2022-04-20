ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Whip Media Hires Longtime Disney Exec Artin Nazarian as VP of Global Enterprise Account Management (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jennifer Maas
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Whip Media has hired Disney global integration and digital distribution operation’s strategy executive Artin Nazarian as vice president of global enterprise account management, Variety has learned exclusively.

In his newly created role, Nazarian will develop and grow the company’s enterprise platform customer relationships worldwide, including focusing on strategy, product adoption and revenue.

Whip brings Nazarian on board on the heels of  the commercial launch of the Whip Media Exchange, described by the company as “a first-of-its-kind global licensing and research platform for film and TV content.” Whip will model the product, along with the company’s CVM and CVMi platforms, at the 2022 NAB Show next week in Las Vegas.

Prior to joining Whip, Nazarian spent nearly two decades at Disney, where he most recently served as head of global integration and digital distribution operation’s strategy. During his tenure, the exec implemented operating models to align with the company’s ever-growing business needs, streamlining the global digital supply chain for digital retailers like Apple, Netflix and Disney’s foundational streaming service, Disney+. He was also part of the leadership team involved in the integration of 20th Century Fox’s distribution operations following Disney’s $71 billion acquisition of those assets.

“Artin’s understanding and application of technology, process improvement and people is second to none,” Saj Jayasinghe, Whip Media’s senior vice president of global enterprise account management, said. “His track record of success in understanding and implementing enterprise technologies with daunting timelines at one of the largest entertainment companies in the world while — maintaining stellar key internal and external relationships with many of Disney’s partners so successfully, make him an immediate asset to Whip Media and our customers. After working with him for so many years as a great partner and now getting to work with him side by side at Whip Media to exponentially grow our business is incredibly exciting.”

Nazarian added: “I couldn’t be more excited to join Whip Media. The company has a distinctive value proposition and Whip Media is held in high regard thanks to its unique suite of tools. I’m confident my background and expertise will help Whip Media continue to scale and grow for years to come.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Elon Musk Secures $46.5 Billion in Financing for Potential Twitter Takeover

Click here to read the full article. Tech billionaire Elon Musk is moving forward with his potential bid to acquire Twitter, revealing that he has lined up $46.5 billion in financing for a possible tender offer for the company. The financing was disclosed in an SEC filing Thursday. According to Musk’s filing, the financing includes commitments from Morgan Stanley and other financial institutions. Musk has not yet decided whether he will make a tender offer for Twitter (to buy shares directly from existing investors); he may take other steps to further the proposed takeover, per the filing. Musk “is exploring whether to...
BUSINESS
Variety

Hedge Fund Manager Bill Ackman Sells Entire Netflix Stake, Taking $400 Million Loss

Click here to read the full article. Amid the massive sell-off of Netflix stock triggered by the streamer’s Q1 misfire, billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman liquidated his entire holdings in the company citing new uncertainty about Netflix’s long-term business. Ackman’s Pershing Square Holdings had acquired about 3.1 million Netflix shares in January, previously worth around $1.1 billion. On Thursday, less than three months later, the firm sold that stake — resulting in about a $400 million loss on the investment. In a letter to Pershing shareholders, Ackman cited Netflix’s plans to adopt lower-cost, ad-supported streaming plans and to try to monetize...
STOCKS
Variety

Johnny Depp Testifies About Breakdown of Marriage With Amber Heard: ‘She Has a Need for Violence’

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp resumed his testimony on Wednesday in his defamation trial in Virginia, telling jurors in detail about the breakdown of his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp said that the couple would often argue, and went so far as to tape-record their arguments. He said that Heard would demean him, call him a terrible father and sometimes escalate to violence — shoving, slapping, or throwing a TV remote at his head. Ultimately, he said he would flee. “She has a need for conflict. She has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere,”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Billie Eilish
WWD

Thirteen Lune Names Head of Corporate Strategy

Click here to read the full article. Beauty e-commerce business Thirteen Lune has hired John Frierson as head of corporate strategy. Thirteen Lune was launched by Nyakio Grieco and Patrick Herning in 2020 with the goal of stocking and helping market brands that are founded by people of color, and “ally brands” with products that can be used by everyone. The business has grown quickly, and today carries 100 brands and has doubled its revenue over the past six months online, according to the company.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Amazon acquires India’s GlowRoad in social commerce push

Amazon has acquired the Indian social commerce startup GlowRoad in an all-cash deal as the e-commerce giant makes a bigger push into one of its key overseas markets, a source directly familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed the acquisition, saying the move will...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Las Vegas#Whip Media#The Whip Media Exchange#Cvm#Whip
Variety

Days Seem Numbered for CNN+, but Could Its Shows Live On?

Click here to read the full article. A recent decision by parent company Warner Bros. Discovery will make it difficult to add viewers to CNN+. Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to suspend external marketing for the recently launched subscription streaming-news service, according to a person familiar with the venture, making the task of luring new subscribers exponentially more difficult. CNN and Warner Bros. Discovery declined to make executives available to discuss the matter, which was previously reported by Axios. And yet, life continues apace for the anchors and correspondents tasked with producing the programs for the new venue, which launched three weeks...
TV SERIES
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
Variety

Candace Cameron Bure Won’t Appear in Hallmark’s Holiday Lineup, ‘Aurora Teagarden’ Not Moving Forward (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. After 29 films with Hallmark Channel, Candace Cameron Bure will not be starring in any upcoming projects with the Crown Media network and there are no plans for new “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” films, multiple sources tell Variety. On Tuesday, GAC Media, run by former Crown Media president Bill Abbott, announced a megadeal with Bure. Not only will she develop, produce and star in programming across both GAC Family and GAC Living, she will also be in an executive role at GAC and help to curate programming for the networks overall. She is set to develop and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Inc.com

He Began His Entrepreneurial Career at 16. Now He's the Founder of a $400 Million E-Sports Startup

Turns out, Parnell was pretty good at selling cell phones, having tapped his network of fellow high-schoolers and their families as customers. By age 16, he was using his savings to negotiate buying out other local cell-phone stores. And he saw a future in entrepreneurship: Before he was even 21, he was flying out to Silicon Valley to attend a tech conference and networking to bring tech incubators to Detroit.
BUSINESS
SFGate

Disney Studios Content Names Paige Olson as Chief Counsel (EXCLUSIVE)

Paige Olson has been named chief counsel of Disney Studios Content, Variety has learned exclusively. A 25-year Disney veteran, Olson will succeed longtime studio general counsel Steve Bardwil when he retires at the end of March. She will lead the division’s legal affairs team, and report to Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman and Walt Disney Company general counsel and secretary Horacio Gutierrez.
BUSINESS
Variety

When Worlds Collide: Moelis & Co.’s Carlos Jimenez on the Emerging Metaverse Economy

Click here to read the full article. Investors are going all-in on the metaverse. That’s the prediction of Carlos Jimenez, managing director of Moelis & Co., who details his view that the entertainment business is in the midst of a massive transformation into a marketplace where entertainment, media, gaming, sports and other activities merge and often take place. “All of these worlds are colliding — it’s the future,” Jimenez, a veteran dealmaker, says on the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business.”  “You’re going to have all these Gen Zers, or whatever the next generation is called, playing an E-sports tournament in...
MARKETS
Variety

Trioscope Studios Hires Chester Rodeheaver as Chief Financial Officer, Promotes Others Within Development Division (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Trioscope Studios, the entertainment company that created the hybrid animation technology used in “The Liberator,” has hired Chester Rodeheaver to serve as chief financial officer for the company. Brian Lavin and Nikka Duarte were also promoted to executive vice president of development and manager of development, respectively. Rodeheaver recently joined Trioscope from Pont Capital, a strategy and financial consulting firm that he founded with offices in Miami and Dubai. He has advised on a variety of startups, private-equity firms, family offices, investment companies and real-estate investors with his expertise on investment funds, real estate, entrepreneurial strategy, entertainment and finance. “This expansion marks a pivotal...
BUSINESS
GAMINGbible

Netflix Responds To Drop In Subscribers By Cancelling Even More Projects

Netflix has responded to its recent drop in subscribers by announcing its intention to cancel a number of highly antipcated original shows. If you've been paying attention over the last week, you'll know that Netflix isn't having the best time right now. The streaming giant revealed in its latest earnings report that subscriptions were down 200,000 in total from last quarter, the biggest loss the company has seen in nearly 10 years.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery Sets Out International Leadership Team, Puts Focus on Regional Heads

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery has set out its long-awaited international leadership team under Gerhard Zeiler. Zeiler, as announced earlier this month, is the newly installed president of international for the merged company, and oversees the global channels business with a “dotted line” to international streaming lead JB Perrette. He previously held the same role for WarnerMedia, and now adds responsibility for Discovery’s international footprint. In a staff memo, seen by Variety, Zeiler explained that the company is putting in place dedicated regional leads “to reflect the scale and complexity of the business which would, in turn, increase...
BUSINESS
Variety

Variety

58K+
Followers
51K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy