ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Interpublic Takes Stake in Famous Group To Reach Consumers Returning to Big Events

By Brian Steinberg
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s7me1_0fEgx2qI00

Click here to read the full article.

Some TV viewers who watched a special kids’ broadcast of an NFL game on Nickelodeon might have witnessed an interesting special effect: a slime monster rising from the football field. Executives at ad giant Interpublic Group saw something else: an opportunity.

Interpublic, the ad giant that owns agencies such as Deutsch and McCann WorldGroup, is taking what is believed to be a minority stake in The Famous Group , a technology company that creates mixed and augmented reality experiences for live events. The company created dynamic images that were placed alongside the recent Nickelodeon football broadcast and has worked at the Super Bowl, the PGA Championship and the NBA All-Star Game, among other events, says Jon Slusser, a partner and owner of the company. Executives declined to discuss specific financial terms of the alliance.

The deal is likely to help Interpublic clients get more value out of work they do to promote their goods and services at sports matches or similar gatherings. In an interview, Interpublic Group CEO Philippe Krakowsky envisioned advertisers working with his company’s agencies and Famous Group to create new concepts at music events, games, and the like. “You can build a much more holistic digital experience around a cultural event,” he says.

In a different era, Interpublic and rivals like Omnicom Group and WPP were in a race to grow larger, and fueled it by making dozens of acquisitions over a short period of time. In 2022, the advertising companies are much more selective about making purchases, and their deals often spotlight marketing disciplines that are gaining more traction with clients.

One of those areas of interest is in reaching big, live crowds at sports events, concerts and the like, after a period of dormancy spurred by the recent coronavirus pandemic. “There has been a meaningful uptick in demand for events again,” says Krakowsky. “It’s partly because that’s the part of the business that was dramatically impacted through the pandemic.”

But he believes the disciplines in which Famous Group specializes, currently generating less than 5% of overall Interpublic revenue, are poised to grow significantly. The global virtual events market is seen reaching nearly $504.8 billion by 2028, according to trade analyst Research and Markets, which cites a rise in virtual business meetings and gatherings as one of the factors in the growth.

Digital technology has given advertisers a broader array of capabilities at events, including the ability for consumers to use social media to interact with signage and displays, and the opportunity to create bespoke digital images on screens and telecasts. “We find ourselves in a place where there is high demand from audiences, and we are really excited to bring these experiences to Interpublic clients,” says Slusser.

Famous Group will continue to operate under its agency name and retain its ability to work independently with existing and future clients. But the company is also expected to work with Interpublic Group companies such as Momentum, a large agency specializing in experiential marketing; Jack Morton, a unit know for events; and Octagon, the sports and entertainment firm.

( Above, pictured: Interpublic Group CEO Philippe Krakowsky )

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

When Worlds Collide: Moelis & Co.’s Carlos Jimenez on the Emerging Metaverse Economy

Click here to read the full article. Investors are going all-in on the metaverse. That’s the prediction of Carlos Jimenez, managing director of Moelis & Co., who details his view that the entertainment business is in the midst of a massive transformation into a marketplace where entertainment, media, gaming, sports and other activities merge and often take place. “All of these worlds are colliding — it’s the future,” Jimenez, a veteran dealmaker, says on the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business.”  “You’re going to have all these Gen Zers, or whatever the next generation is called, playing an E-sports tournament in...
MARKETS
Variety

Elon Musk Secures $46.5 Billion in Financing for Potential Twitter Takeover

Click here to read the full article. Tech billionaire Elon Musk is moving forward with his potential bid to acquire Twitter, revealing that he has lined up $46.5 billion in financing for a possible tender offer for the company. The financing was disclosed in an SEC filing Thursday. According to Musk’s filing, the financing includes commitments from Morgan Stanley and other financial institutions. Musk has not yet decided whether he will make a tender offer for Twitter (to buy shares directly from existing investors); he may take other steps to further the proposed takeover, per the filing. Musk “is exploring whether to...
BUSINESS
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery Sets Out International Leadership Team, Puts Focus on Regional Heads

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery has set out its long-awaited international leadership team under Gerhard Zeiler. Zeiler, as announced earlier this month, is the newly installed president of international for the merged company, and oversees the global channels business with a “dotted line” to international streaming lead JB Perrette. He previously held the same role for WarnerMedia, and now adds responsibility for Discovery’s international footprint. In a staff memo, seen by Variety, Zeiler explained that the company is putting in place dedicated regional leads “to reflect the scale and complexity of the business which would, in turn, increase...
BUSINESS
pymnts

India’s Gupshup Acquires AI Firm AskSid

Gupshup, which provides conversational messaging to help businesses speak to customers, has acquired AskSid, a conversational artificial intelligence (AI) provider for eCommerce and retail brands. The acquisition, announced in a news release Wednesday (April 20), marks Gupshup’s second purchase of a conversational AI firm in the last two weeks.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Jack Morton
Washington Examiner

Not lovin’ it: Former McDonald’s CEO takes up fight against woke corporations

Fighting woke corporate politics is the focus of former McDonald’s CEO Ed Rensi. Rensi, who has also sat on the boards of Famous Dave’s, Great Wolf Resorts, and Snap-on Inc., announced he is joining forces with conservative advocacy groups to create the Boardroom Initiative, an advocacy coalition that will fight against corporate boardrooms that mix company policy with U.S. politics.
BUSINESS
Variety

Johnny Depp Testifies About Breakdown of Marriage With Amber Heard: ‘She Has a Need for Violence’

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp resumed his testimony on Wednesday in his defamation trial in Virginia, telling jurors in detail about the breakdown of his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp said that the couple would often argue, and went so far as to tape-record their arguments. He said that Heard would demean him, call him a terrible father and sometimes escalate to violence — shoving, slapping, or throwing a TV remote at his head. Ultimately, he said he would flee. “She has a need for conflict. She has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere,”...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omnicom Group#Advertising#Goods And Services#Virtual Business#Interpublic Takes Stake#Interpublic Group#The Famous Group#The Pga Championship#Nba#Wpp
Benzinga

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI) Launches Aggregate Gaming System

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), a developer and licensor of online gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, has gone live with GMX-Ag, its proprietary B2B aggregate gaming system. According to the announcement, the system has eight established online casino operators in six countries.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Sports
Variety

NBCU CEO Jeff Shell Pay Jumps 30% in 2021 to $21.6 Million

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Shell, CEO of Comcast-owned NBCUniversal, saw his total compensation climb to $21.6 million last year, up 30% over the year prior — the biggest pay bump among Comcast’s top execs in 2021. Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts’ pay package rose 3.7% in 2021, to $34 million. The disclosures came in the cable and entertainment giant’s proxy statement filing with the SEC Friday. Shell, who oversees NBCU’s studios, networks, theme parks, and the Peacock streaming service, in 2021 earned $2.5 million in base salary, plus $5.5 million in stock, $3.4 million in stock options,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Footwear News

Nike Taps Former Twitter Executive as VP of Digital Design

Click here to read the full article. Nike has tapped Dantley Davis as the company’s VP of digital design. Davis, who announced the role change on Twitter and LinkedIn, previously served as the first chief designer officer at Twitter since June of 2019. According to his LinkedIn profile, he also served as the director of product design at Facebook and as a design director at Netflix. “Today marks the next chapter in my career and I’m honored to be joining Nike as Vice President of Digital Design,” Davis wrote on LinkedIn last week. “Nike’s principles have always resonated with me as they...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Zubale Raises $40M to Expand Latam eCommerce Offering

Zubale, a software and gig collaborators marketplace that aims to fulfill eCommerce orders in Latin America, has raised $40 million in a Series A round that the company wants to use to tap into the region’s burgeoning digital commerce sector. “Retailers are experiencing great pressure from consumers to improve...
BUSINESS
Variety

Snap Misses Q1 Earnings Expectations, Daily Users Hit 332 Million as Growth Slows

Click here to read the full article. Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, fell just short of Wall Street forecasts for the first quarter of 2022 — and its net loss increased by 25% — with CEO Evan Spiegel citing a “challenging operating environment.” The messaging and media app company gained 13 million average Snapchat daily active users worldwide for the period, to stand at 332 million — exceeding its previous expectations of hitting 328 million-330 million average DAUs. At the same time, Snapchat’s year-over-year user growth rate was 18% for Q1, a slowdown versus 22% in the year-prior quarter and...
MARKETS
Variety

Trioscope Studios Hires Chester Rodeheaver as Chief Financial Officer, Promotes Others Within Development Division (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Trioscope Studios, the entertainment company that created the hybrid animation technology used in “The Liberator,” has hired Chester Rodeheaver to serve as chief financial officer for the company. Brian Lavin and Nikka Duarte were also promoted to executive vice president of development and manager of development, respectively. Rodeheaver recently joined Trioscope from Pont Capital, a strategy and financial consulting firm that he founded with offices in Miami and Dubai. He has advised on a variety of startups, private-equity firms, family offices, investment companies and real-estate investors with his expertise on investment funds, real estate, entrepreneurial strategy, entertainment and finance. “This expansion marks a pivotal...
BUSINESS
GAMINGbible

Netflix Responds To Drop In Subscribers By Cancelling Even More Projects

Netflix has responded to its recent drop in subscribers by announcing its intention to cancel a number of highly antipcated original shows. If you've been paying attention over the last week, you'll know that Netflix isn't having the best time right now. The streaming giant revealed in its latest earnings report that subscriptions were down 200,000 in total from last quarter, the biggest loss the company has seen in nearly 10 years.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

PGA Unveils Documentary Teams for Immersive Lab Dedicated to Underrepresented Producers (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. The Producers Guild of America has invited 11 documentary producing teams to take part in the inaugural cohort of the PGA Create lab for emerging and mid-career documentary producers from diverse backgrounds. The program, which will take place from April 25-28, is designed for producers in active development, financing and packaging of nonfiction features or series, and the producing teams are making films about topics including climate change activists, women’s roles in the Catholic Church and queer activist Sarah Hegazi. The first cycle of PGA Create, which took place in October, spotlighted scripted feature...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Pinewood Studios Amends Screen Hub U.K. Planning Application to Increase Studio Floorspace, Build Backlot

Click here to read the full article. Pinewood Studios has amended its planning application for Screen Hub U.K., a 77-acre site on Pinewood’s Buckinghamshire lot that will include film production facilities, a training and skills hub, business growth hub, green campus and film-inspired international visitor attraction. According to Pinewood, they are preparing to amend the planning application to provide more studio space and make the building of the visitor attraction optional rather than guaranteed. Plans for the training and business hub, which is called Centre Stage, will remain the same. Pinewood also intend to include a related application for a backlot open-air...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

58K+
Followers
51K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy