Kingsport, TN

Gladys M. (Necessary) Greene

Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOBART, IN - Gladys M. (Necessary) Greene, age 73, of Hobart, Indiana, entered the gates of heaven on Good Friday, April 15, 2022. Gladys was born and raised in Kingsport, Tennessee and moved to Chicagoland/Northwest Indiana in 1972. She was a faithful member of the Zion Holiness Church where she served...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Donna Falin Vaughn

LUGOFF, SC - Donna Falin Vaughn, 69, of Lugoff, SC, formerly of Kingsport, passed away on Monday, April, 18, 2022 at the home of her daughter Valecia (Scott) Reynolds after a period of declining health. Donna was received in the arms of her Lord and Savior with her loving family by her side.
LUGOFF, SC
Kingsport Times-News

Linda "Stapelton/White" Poore

Linda "Stapelton/White" Poore passed away Friday April 15, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents Garland and Ruth Stapelton, her brother Tommy Stapelton, her first husband Denver White and late husband Danny Poore. She is survived by two sons Denver S. White, John White, two step children David Poore and Lisa Poore whom she loved as her own and many grandchildren and step grandchildren that provided countless hours of joy. She is also survived by two cousins that she was close with her whole life, Brenda Parker and Carol Nelson.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Judy Shuler Penley

Judy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. She was a friend to many and showed selflessness to all. Judy completed her course in Cosmetology at Lloyd's Beauty School in Kingsport, TN and began her career as a hair stylist. She was a very talented and skilled cosmetologist having worked at Chez Charmé and moved on to work at Sue's Hairstyles until she retired after 25 years in the hair industry to be a stay-at-home mother to daughter, Holly.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dorothy Irene Hammonds

KINGSPORT - Dorothy Irene Hammonds, 81, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on the morning of April 21, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Oscar and Aubrey (Fink) Cox. Dorothy was a loving wife and mother. She retired from...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Otis Galloway Jr.

Otis Galloway Jr. passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Galloway family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ella Frances Faulk Lane

Ella Frances Faulk Lane, 90, entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. She was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County. Ella was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Hugh W. Lane, Jr.; her parents, George Reuben...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Patsy Joan Ferguson

KINGSPORT – Patsy Joan Ferguson, 84, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Holston Manor. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Nancy Oxley Warren

KINGSPORT - Nancy Oxley Warren, 88, of Kingsport, Tennessee, went peacefully home to be with her beloved Jesus at Johnson City Medical Center on Thursday, April 21, 2022. She was born in Athens, West Virginia, and graduated from Sullivan High School in Tennessee. She was a homemaker who took care of her husband and three daughters with joy and pride. Nancy was a member of Glen Alpine United Methodist Church and then Sunnyside Baptist Church where she enjoyed many years of singing in the choir, going on mission trips with the youth, and rocking babies in the nursery. For many years, her greatest delight was sitting across the gym supporting her beloved “Coach” and Sullivan Central Cougars. She was their biggest fan. In her later years, she enjoyed birthday parties with her 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren, cheering them on at their many sporting events, reading, crossword puzzles, snuggles with her granddogs, Brixton and Maxx, and sitting in the recliner beside Coach petting Hera and watching “The Price is Right”. Her smile lit up a room, and she will be missed by all.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

William T. White

BIG STONE GAP, VA - William T. White 65, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Lonesome Pine Hospital. William was born in Richmond, Virginia- he was the son of the late William Guy White. He was a truck Driver by trade. He hauled freight all across this country. Truckdrivers are the heartbeat of this Nation, and should be respected by everyone for their dedication and loyalty has kept us safe and fed.
RICHMOND, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Robert (Rob) Murphy

KINGSPORT - Robert (Rob) Murphy, age 44, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Rob and his wife Andria are the proud owners of local business Murphy’s Automotive. Preceded in death by grandparents Herman & Edith Arnold; father in law John Meade and Dave Branson, honorary...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

William Davis

ROGERSVILLE – William Davis, 64 went home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2022, at his residence. A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Earnest Davis officiating. Music will be provided by Jerry Bradley. A graveside service will be held on Friday April 22, 2022, at Davis Cemetery in the Pressman’s Home Community of Hawkins Co. at 1:00 PM. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Richard Davis

CHURCH HILL – Richard Davis, 66, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny return to Carter Fold

HILTONS — Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny will make a pilgrimage to the Carter Family Fold this weekend. The old-time string band will perform at the Carter Fold on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny is a seven-piece, old-time string band from...
Kingsport Times-News

Hugh Carl Davis

KINGSPORT - Hugh Carl Davis 86, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022 at his home. An entombment service will be conducted at 2pm on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Jack Edwards officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Peggy Chesnutt Hodges

Peggy Chesnutt Hodges, age 81, born July 26, 1940 died on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at her home, on Oak Hill Angus, that she loved so dearly, surrounded by her children. There was not another place on earth that she loved as much as the farm where she grew up and lived on her entire life as well as the Angus Cows that were raised.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Coy Wallace Owens, Sr.

CHURCH HILL – Coy Wallace Owens, Sr., 87, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Village of Allandale. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kevin Johnson

CHURCH HILL - Kevin Johnson, 45, of Church Hill, died Monday, April 18, 2022, doing what he loved – playing basketball. To read the full obituary or to leave an online condolence visit www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Johnson family.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

William Patrick Young

PINEY FLATS - William Patrick Young, 80, of Piney Flats, formerly of Radford, VA, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory,...
PINEY FLATS, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Anna Marie Pierson Carter

KINGSPORT - Anna Marie Pierson Carter, 100 years, 4 months and 15 days, formerly of Scott Co., VA, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2022 at American House Assisted Living, Kingsport, TN. Arrangements will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

UPDATE: Zeigler steps in for Fulkerson at Building Hope Fundraiser

GREENEVILLE — There's been a late substitution, but Vol nation will still get the opportunity to meet one of its own and help a good cause at the inaugural Building Hope Fundraiser. Due to unforeseen circumstances, John Fulkerson is no longer able to participate in the Fundraiser for the...
GREENEVILLE, TN

