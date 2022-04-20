Gladys M. (Necessary) Greene

KINGSPORT - Nancy Oxley Warren, 88, of Kingsport, Tennessee, went peacefully home to be with her beloved Jesus at Johnson City Medical Center on Thursday, April 21, 2022. She was born in Athens, West Virginia, and graduated from Sullivan High School in Tennessee. She was a homemaker who took care of her husband and three daughters with joy and pride. Nancy was a member of Glen Alpine United Methodist Church and then Sunnyside Baptist Church where she enjoyed many years of singing in the choir, going on mission trips with the youth, and rocking babies in the nursery. For many years, her greatest delight was sitting across the gym supporting her beloved “Coach” and Sullivan Central Cougars. She was their biggest fan. In her later years, she enjoyed birthday parties with her 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren, cheering them on at their many sporting events, reading, crossword puzzles, snuggles with her granddogs, Brixton and Maxx, and sitting in the recliner beside Coach petting Hera and watching “The Price is Right”. Her smile lit up a room, and she will be missed by all.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO