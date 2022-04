BORDENTOWN — The Bordentown High softball team remained perfect on the season with a 10-5 victory over West Windsor United Wednesday. Lauren Scharko led the Scottie offense with four RBIs as the home team improved to 10-0. Lilian Nucera also doubled in support of winning pitcher Erin Hoppe, who got the start instead of her sister and the team’s No. 1 pitcher Allison Hoppe.

