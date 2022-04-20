Two graffiti taggers from France fatally struck by subway train on elevated Brooklyn tracks Marcus Santos/New York Daily News/TNS

Two men fatally struck by a train on elevated subway tracks in Brooklyn early Wednesday are believed to be graffiti taggers from France, sources said.

A train operator on an East New York-bound No. 3 train saw the mangled bodies as he pulled into the Sutter Ave.-Rutland Road station in Brownsville about 6:50 a.m., cops said.

The men were already dead, apparently struck by an earlier train. They had spray-paint cans on them when they were struck, sources said.

Cops were working to identify the two men, who had French passports on them, and determine how they came to be struck.

Hundreds of riders were stuck on a No. 3 train that struck the men, transit officials said. MTA crews sent another train that hitched to the stuck train. The passengers walked onto the rescue train and were brought to the Sutter Ave- Rutland Road station.

The station is one stop away from the Utica Ave. station, which draws taggers because the MTA sometimes moves idle subway trains there during the night, particularly during bad weather.