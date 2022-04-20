William T. White

KINGSPORT - Anna Marie Pierson Carter, 100 years, 4 months and 15 days, formerly of Scott Co., VA, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2022 at American House Assisted Living, Kingsport, TN. Arrangements will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Ella Frances Faulk Lane, 90, entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
KINGSPORT - Nancy Warren, 88, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Linda "Stapelton/White" Poore passed away Friday April 15, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents Garland and Ruth Stapelton, her brother Tommy Stapelton, her first husband Denver White and late husband Danny Poore. She is survived by two sons Denver S. White, John White, two step children David Poore and Lisa Poore whom she loved as her own and many grandchildren and step grandchildren that provided countless hours of joy. She is also survived by two cousins that she was close with her whole life, Brenda Parker and Carol Nelson.
CHURCH HILL – Coy Wallace Owens, Sr., 87, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Village of Allandale. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home.
CHURCH HILL - Claudia Beatrice Clawson, 85 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Church Hill Healthcare. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill.
LUGOFF, SC - Donna Falin Vaughn, 69, of Lugoff, SC, formerly of Kingsport, passed away on Monday, April, 18, 2022 at the home of her daughter Valecia (Scott) Reynolds after a period of declining health. A Graveside Service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Oak Hill...
FALL BRANCH - Mildred Porter Painter, 98, of Fall Branch, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family following a brief illness. She was an avid gardener and wonderful cook. Mildred graduated from Dungannon High School. She worked many years at Eastman before becoming a wife and mother. Mildred loved playing basketball and softball for the company teams. She married Ted L. Painter on March 24, 1952, in Ringgold, GA. Mildred was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
KINGSPORT - Robert (Rob) Murphy, age 44, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Rob and his wife Andria are the proud owners of local business Murphy’s Automotive. Preceded in death by grandparents Herman & Edith Arnold; father in law John Meade and Dave Branson, honorary...
HOBART, IN - Gladys M. (Necessary) Greene, age 73, of Hobart, Indiana, entered the gates of heaven on Good Friday, April 15, 2022. Gladys was born and raised in Kingsport, Tennessee and moved to Chicagoland/Northwest Indiana in 1972. She was a faithful member of the Zion Holiness Church where she served in various ministries. Gladys enjoyed traveling, sewing, cooking and quilting but the joy of her life came from taking care of her family and other children.
KINGSPORT - Dorothy Irene Hammonds, 81, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on the morning of April 21, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Oscar and Aubrey (Fink) Cox. Dorothy was a loving wife and mother. She retired from...
KINGSPORT - Tommy Wayne Gamble, 65, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Tuesday, April 19th, 2022. Tommy was born in Kingsport, TN in 1956. He loved flea markets and trading. He is preceded in death by his son, Wayne Gamble; parents, James Billie & Nannie Gamble; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Peggy Chesnutt Hodges, age 81, born July 26, 1940 died on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at her home, on Oak Hill Angus, that she loved so dearly, surrounded by her children. There was not another place on earth that she loved as much as the farm where she grew up and lived on her entire life as well as the Angus Cows that were raised.
