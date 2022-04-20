William T. White

Linda "Stapelton/White" Poore passed away Friday April 15, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents Garland and Ruth Stapelton, her brother Tommy Stapelton, her first husband Denver White and late husband Danny Poore. She is survived by two sons Denver S. White, John White, two step children David Poore and Lisa Poore whom she loved as her own and many grandchildren and step grandchildren that provided countless hours of joy. She is also survived by two cousins that she was close with her whole life, Brenda Parker and Carol Nelson.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO