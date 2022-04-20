Tip for navigating a pricey rental market

If it feels like last year was a crazy one for the housing market, that’s probably because it was. In 2021, houses sold at the fastest rate in history. You may be tempted to jump into the fray, but don’t let FOMO — that is, the fear of missing out — lead you into a costly mistake. This may not actually be the best time to buy a home, and here are the reasons why.

