House Rent

Tip for navigating a pricey rental market

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising prices and interest rates have sent...

Motley Fool

Why Your Rent Is Going Up

Here are the primary reasons why your rent is going up. The average monthly rent increased by around 14%, outpacing inflation, which rose 7.5% the past year. According to FreddieMac, the number of starter homes is at a five-decade low. The housing crunch, booming demand for rentals, and high inflation...
Kiplinger

Fed Is Raising Interest Rates. How Do Retirees Benefit?

Potential homebuyers frowned at the Fed’s mid-March quarter-point rate hike because they can expect mortgage rates to continue to climb steadily, as they have since January. Freddie Mac’s weekly research bulletin shows that between Jan. 20 and March 24, rates for 30-year mortgages increased more than 1.1 percentage points. A review by the Mortgage Bankers Association revealed that the higher rates are starting to dampen homebuying, with purchases declining by 6% week over week. We have to wait to see whether slowing sales affect how the Fed adjusts its rates.
NewsBreak
House Rent
moneytalksnews.com

7 Reasons Why You Should Not Buy a Home Right Now

If it feels like last year was a crazy one for the housing market, that’s probably because it was. In 2021, houses sold at the fastest rate in history. You may be tempted to jump into the fray, but don’t let FOMO — that is, the fear of missing out — lead you into a costly mistake. This may not actually be the best time to buy a home, and here are the reasons why.
itechpost.com

How Can You Use the Web to Find a Bad Credit Mortgage Deal?

For anyone trying to find the funds to buy their first home, the present financial situation can make the challenge seem endless. Trying to buy a home in the modern world means having extensive credit history, having a large deposit in the bank, and having a very specific and secure form of employment. For many people, meeting the requirements and circumstances to get a mortgage can be tough. If you have a bad credit history, too, it can seem almost impossible to find a good deal.
Motley Fool

4 Tips for First-Time Homebuyers in Today's Real Estate Market

A good realtor may be the key to finding your new home. Overpaying only works if you're looking below your actual budget. There are ways to make your offer stand out without having the highest bid. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

Real Estate Bear Market: Why Home Sellers Should Act Now

Homes in desirable locations have a good chance of being sold quickly as-is. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today toget instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
