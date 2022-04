If you’re an Xbox or PC gamer considering a premium controller but don’t want to spend well over $100 on Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 — or even $200 on a Scuf — the RIG Nacon Revolution X is a great option, especially if you don’t mind a wired gamepad. The Revolution X has myriad options for user customization. Using the app downloaded to your Xbox Series S / X or Windows PC, you can fine-tune the sensitivity of the sticks and triggers and even remap any button you want. On the hardware side, it’s comfy to use and has four custom mappable buttons on the back. There’s, a lot on offer here, and Best Buy has the RIG Nacon Revolution X for $79.99 instead of its usual $99.99 list price. $20 off is a bit of a rare discount, and the controller even comes in a nice hard case.

