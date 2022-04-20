Do you know this woman? Laredo PD seeks help identifying person regarding burglary

The Laredo Police Auto Theft Task Force asked for help identifying a person regarding a vehicle burglary. (RyanJLane/Getty Images)

The Laredo Police Auto Theft Task Force asked for help identifying a woman wanted for questioning in regards to vehicle burglary, the department wrote in a tweet. The burglary occurred at the 10000 block of Escandon Drive, the tweet said.

The department asked those with information on the woman to call the Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS and reference #22-325. The Laredo Police Department also retweeted the post, asking the public whether they could identify the woman.