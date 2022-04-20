Camila Cabello reveals she auditioned for ‘The X Factor’ because she was in love with Harry Styles
Camila Cabello didn’t audition for The X Factor because of her love for music but her love for Harry Styles . The Cuban singer recently appeared on James Corden ’s Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show and revealed juicy information, including if Instagram “verified” guys have slid into her DMs .
The 25-year-old “Bam Bam” and “Havana” singer said that Styles was her motivation to give the talent competition show a try. “I was 15, I was a huge One Direction fan, and I was like The Voice ? X Factor ? And I was like, ‘Well, One Direction will be at X Factor ; I don’t know if they’ll be at The Voice , so let me audition for X Factor ,’” Cabello recalls.
“This is really embarrassing, and I can only say this because obviously, that was like, ten years ago, but I literally was like, ‘I’m auditioning for X Factor because I will marry Harry Styles.’ I really believed that at the time,” she said.
Cabello said her whole plan was to become a successful singer and start a romance with Harry. “I didn’t think we were going to get married, but I was like, ‘I’m gonna audition for X Factor, we’re going to meet, I’m going to become a singer, and we’ll probably fall in love,’” she said. “It wasn’t like marriage, but I was like, ‘We’ll probably fall in love.’ By the way, that’s the first time I’ve ever confessed the real intention behind me auditioning for X Factor.”
Although it is unknown what the future holds for the pair, there are a lot of similarities between Camila and Harry’s auditioning process. Both began the show as a solo contestant and then were placed in groups, Cabello in Fifth Harmony and Styles in One Direction. The coincidences continued after both groups finished the competition in third place.
