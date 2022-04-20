ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, PA

Police looking for alleged car thief

By Julye Wemple
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Buckhorn, Pa. — Police are on the hunt for a man they stole two cars and racked up charges on a stolen debit card earlier this week. Caleb Jeffery Gross, 29, reportedly stole two vehicles from properties on Frosty Valley Road, including a black Toyota Camry and a blue Chevrolet...

www.northcentralpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Sharon Police Searching For Driver Who Allegedly Tried To Lure Teen Into Car

SHARON (CBS) – Sharon Police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to lure a teenage girl into his car. The incident reportedly took place on Friday March 18 at around 8:30 pm. Police say the teen was walking alone in the area of Massapoag Ave. near Horizons Road when she said a white man driving a white “muscle car” with a loud exhaust pulled over and asked directions. The girl said the driver then tried to lure her into the car. She was able to get away. The incident was reported to police several days after it happened and remains under investigation. “If things like this happen, we need to know right away,” said Sharon Police Lt. Jeff Penders. “Then we can get cars in the area. The car could have still been around.” Investigators are reminding young people and any neighbors, no one will ever get in trouble for speaking up about something that didn’t seem right. “See something, say something,” Penders said. “It’s always better to call us and err on the side of caution than not call us and something happens.”
SHARON, MA
9NEWS

Woman shot while allegedly stealing from cars, police say

PUEBLO, Colo — A woman accused of breaking into vehicles was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being shot Wednesday morning, the Pueblo Police Department said. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 3:25 a.m. in the 4700 block of Eagleridge Circle and discovered a woman...
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Berwick, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Berwick, PA
City
Danville, PA
City
Bloomsburg, PA
People

Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect

Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsOne

White Man Fatally Beats Black Neighbor With Shovel

Morgan Daniel Barnhill is accused of beating and killing his Black neighbor, Etienne Murray, with a shovel and a pipe. Barnhill told the police he did it because he believed his victim to be a burglar breaking into his shed, but that story quickly fell apart.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Police#Car Thief#Fraud#Buckhorn#Trax
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man dies in ATV crash

A Pennsylvania man died at the age of 21 in an ATV crash in Indiana County. Pennsylvania State police say that the man was driving the ATV on Ramer road and lost control on a gravel road and was thrown from the vehicle when it overturned. Police say the man was wearing a helmet. The […]
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy