The Dallas Mavericks should be feeling pretty good about where they are sitting after the opening two games. With Luka Doncic sidelined with a calf strain, the team still showed up in a major way. The Mavs split the series 1-1 and will head back to Utah for Games 3 and 4. This was a series the Mavs likely would have felt fairly confident about if they had been at full strength. Dallas has received some good news as their superstar appears to be getting close to being able to retake the floor in Mavericks-Jazz Game 3.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO