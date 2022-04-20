ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Shoenfeld: "As a kid, I exhausted technique to where, as a session musician, I started playing for the song"

By Alison Richter
Guitar World Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Nashville's most in-demand session players on how he stretched his wings on new album All the Birds Sing, and the lessons learned on his path from hotshot shredder to country gun-for-hire. It was purely coincidence that Adam Shoenfeld found himself with an album titled All the Birds...

