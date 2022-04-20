ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Bill makes more ID photos available for Iowa missing person alerts

By O. Kay Henderson
Radio Iowa
 2 days ago

The Iowa legislature has unanimously voted for a bill to make more photos available for public alerts about Missing Persons. Representative Tom Jeneary of Le Mars guided the bill through the House. “Under current law, the DOT cannot release a driver’s...

www.radioiowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
We Are Iowa

A look at marijuana laws in Iowa for 4/20

DES MOINES, Iowa — April 20 marks a beloved "holiday" for some Iowans, but it's not one you'll find on any calendars. Celebrating 4/20 dates back to California in 1971—teens used it as slang to refer to smoking marijuana. Ever since, the date has been a big one for smokers across the country, but here in Iowa, many are frustrated that they can't celebrate legally.
IOWA STATE
Y105

Iowa Bill Makes Elder Abuse Laws Rightfully Harsher

"Respect your elders". If the Iowa senate passes changes to a state law that just cleared the House, it could be more than just an expression and rightfully so, punishable as a crime. It's a problem unfortunately not new during the pandemic, but the pandemic has been an increased opportunity...
IOWA STATE
97X

“Smith and Meth-son”: Iowa Police Share Photos of Seized Homemade Gun

Police in Meskwaki Nation have shared an arrest report and a sort of Public Service Announcement you should be aware of. "We want to inform you of a public safety and law enforcement matter that came to our attention today," the department wrote on Facebook. "The possessor of this firearm was a felon prohibited from possessing firearms and was previously convicted for possessing firearms."
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Le Mars, IA
City
Montrose, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
KCRG.com

Woman says man charged in Cedar Rapids murder nearly killed her in 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Marion woman is speaking out after the man she says almost killed her in 2020 is being charged in the murder of a 22-year-old in Cedar Rapids. Police found Emily Leonard earlier this month with what they called ‘obvious head injuries’ inside the home of Arthur Flowers on the southeast side.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Inmate convicted to addtional jail time in Anamosa State Penitentiary assault

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, inmate Brandon Thoma was sentenced to 15 years in prison for an assault that took place at the Anamosa State Penitentiary back in April 2021. Thoma was sentenced to additional jail time for charges that stemmed from an assault he carried out on correctional staff in the Penitentiary on April 24th, 2021. He was charged with Willful Assault Causing Injury and Interference with Official Acts causing Serious Injury.
ANAMOSA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Iowa Legislature#House#Dot#Iowans
Western Iowa Today

Ex-officer latest among officials charged in Iowa town

ARMSTRONG, Iowa (AP) — A former Armstrong police officer has been charged with dozens of crimes, making him the latest in a string of former town officials to face criminal charges in the last 14 months. Radio station KILR reports that former Armstrong officer Benjamin Scheevel was charged earlier this month with 84 felony and misdemeanor counts — some dating back to 2016. The counts include stalking of at least two women, non-felonious misconduct in office, assault and unauthorized dissemination of criminal history data. He also faces counts of obstruction, theft and tax evasion. The case is being prosecuted by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, which is also pursuing cases again other former Armstrong officials, including the former mayor, police chief and several town clerks.
ARMSTRONG, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCRG.com

Unity Point Health changes mask mandate for visitors

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Unity Pointy Health announced that it is dropping its mask requirements for visitors at three of its hospitals - Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Finley Hospital in Dubuque, and St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Anyone who is experiencing respiratory symptoms, has had a known...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy